Dog mauled to death in savage attack

Warning: Graphic

A woman was left "drenched in blood" after she scooped up her dachshund that had been savagely attacked in a Melbourne park.

Kashila Chintamunnee took to Facebook to share photos of the horrific incident she said happened at Packenham about 11am.

Ms Chintamunnee called for help to track down the woman who she said walked away after the attack.

"She let go of her bloody dog and watched as it all happened," she wrote on Facebook.

"I had to pull her dog off of mine and there are plenty of witnesses to back this up."

Kashila Chintamunnee shared these photos to Facebook.

She said her dog was mauled to death and the owner walked away.

Ms Chintamunnee told the Cranbourne Leader her father opened their gate and Coco, 4, ran outside to have a sniff of the other dog, believe to be a staffy.

"He started mauling my dog," Ms Chintamunnee said.

"The dog had bitten too deep into Coco's main vessel as he had lost that much blood - I was drenched in his blood that's how much there was."

Ms Chintamunnee rushed to two nearby vets that were closed and Coco died a few minutes before she arrived at the third.

Ms Chintamunnee was left covered in blood.

Her beloved dachshund was only four.

She has reported the attack to police and council.

Police told news.com.au the incident was a matter for the council.

Comments on Ms Chintamunnee's Facebook post that appear to be from the other dog's owner defended the incident, saying it was Coco that attacked the staffy which was on a lead and Coco wasn't.

The owner's wife told the Cranbourne Leader she was "distraught" by the incident that saw three dogs approach hers.

"My wife tried to pull our dog back on the lead but she was struggling to separate the two of them," he said.