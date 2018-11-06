Dog burned alive trapped in Gympie car fire

A dog has been killed after the car it was caught in a fire at Monkland yesterday.

AN ELECTRICAL fault has been named as the cause of a car fire which burned a dog to death at Monkland yesterday.

Emergency services were called to a car park on Edwin Campion Dr at 3.50pm.

The fire was extinguished within five minutes, but it was too late to save the dog which a Queensland Fire Services spokeswoman said had to be "extracted from the car with the jaws of life".

She said the fire investigator found the cause of the fire was an electrical fault in the car.

It is unknown where the car's owner was at the time.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said he was unaware of the specific details in this case but in the past four days they had received 23 complaints about dogs being left in hot cars and 24 complaints about them being left without shade.

"Surely people must be aware of the dangers. It beggars belief that people are ignoring the warnings," he said.

"If it's thirty degrees outside, the temperature inside a car can potentially rise to well over forty degrees in less than five minutes.

"This weekend and early next week we're talking of temperatures close to 40 degrees."