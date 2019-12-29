Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dog attack.
Dog attack.
News

DOG BITE: Woman hospitalised after dog attack in Rockhampton

Jack Evans
29th Dec 2019 10:01 AM | Updated: 12:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Queensland Ambulance have confirmed a one female was transported to Rockhampton Hospital with injuries to her face and arm following a dog bite last night.

The incident was reported on Princess Street in Berserker at 7pm.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said they did not attend the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman confirmed the woman in her 20s was not the owner of the dog.

At this stage it remains unclear whether action against the dog will be taken.

The woman is in a stable condition.

Rockhampton Regional Council has been approached for comment.

dog attack queendsland police service queensland ambulance and emergency services rockhampton hospital
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Riot breaks out at house party

    Riot breaks out at house party
    • 29th Dec 2019 11:54 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man suffers burns after barbecue ‘exploded’

        premium_icon Man suffers burns after barbecue ‘exploded’

        News A MAN was transported to Bundaberg Hospital from Lowmead last night after suffering burns from a barbecue accident.

        Man burnt in BBQ incident

        premium_icon Man burnt in BBQ incident

        News The man was taken to hospital with several burns to his body.

        Friday nights the popular choice for Bundy’s criminals

        premium_icon Friday nights the popular choice for Bundy’s criminals

        News Theft, excluding unlawful entry, has been listed as the most common crime committed...

        Branyan shines through Bundaberg’s property slump

        premium_icon Branyan shines through Bundaberg’s property slump

        News WHILE the majority of Bundaberg’s housing market is subdued, there are a few...