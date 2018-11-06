'Dog act' goes viral: police, council probe animal shooting

Dog shot on property at Craignish - Alice Crossingham who lives nearby witnessed the shooting.

Dog shot on property at Craignish - Alice Crossingham who lives nearby witnessed the shooting. Alistair Brightman

ALICE Crossingham's quiet morning with her horses was turned upside down when she heard a gunshot ring out from a nearby property.

To the Craignish resident's horror, she saw a woman steadying her rifle at a dog when she went to investigate.

The incident has shocked the close-knit neighbourhood, with police now investigating the alleged shooting of the dog.

Photos and videos of the incident and what followed were uploaded to a Fraser Coast social media group on Sunday and have since gone viral with more than 1200 shares in less than 24 hours before being deleted.

Dog shot on property at Craignish - Alice Crossingham who lives nearby witnessed the shooting. Alistair Brightman

A distressed Ms Crossingham, 25, spoke to the Chronicle about the ordeal, which unfolded in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"There was a big shooting noise around 8am, I was in the paddock with the horses filling up the water," Ms Crossingham said.

"I heard all this screaming and shouting and when I went closer to the dam I saw the second shot, I was right within the firing range."

Ms Crossingham called the police, who attended shortly after.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed they were aware of the incident and were investigating.

A Fraser Coast Regional Council spokesman also confirmed they were investigating.

"(Now) I just don't feel safe in my own backyard," Ms Crossingham said.

The Chronicle understands the dog in question was a roaming dog that had become a common sighting in the neighbourhood.

The Chronicle cannot name the woman alleged to have shot the dog.

Resident Margo Mills captured photos showing a woman leaving her garage with a rifle, along with a picture of the dog lying lifeless in a paddock.

But when she yelled at the woman to stop, the woman allegedly reacted.

"She (the woman) turned around and told me to "get f***ed," Ms Mills said.

"It makes me feel unsafe."

Ms Mills said the council had previously attempted to capture the timid dog several days beforehand, but had little luck.

"He was wearing a collar... it was clearly lost," she said.

"I've lived in Craignish for four years and have never seen anything like this."

Maureen Fawns, another resident who lives in the area, said she had never felt insecure living in the suburb until now.

"It's made me quite jumpy, I never knew she (the woman) had rifles in her house," Ms Fawns said.

"That morning was so peaceful until we heard the gunshot and it sounded like a big 'ping' noise from where I was."