Does this woman hold the key to keeping a marriage strong?

HAVING a healthy romantic relationship is hard enough as it is.

Throw in 2020 and pandemic upheaval and the idea of being stuck with this one person for weeks at home is less than appealing.

All of the sudden tension can erupt; normal topics can become actual issues.

Gestalt psychotherapist and counsellor Alice Sebestyen recently open a new practice in East Ballina supporting couples, using Emotionally-Focused Couples' Therapy or EFT, a modality based on the work by famous therapist Sue Johnson.

It is based on adult attachment theory ‒ the idea that humans have an innate need to connect with another person ‒ which is no different from our need to sleep, eat, and find shelter.

Ms Sebestyen said EFT had a proven track record of effectiveness.

"It's a very well researched modality, and studies have found that 70 to 75 per cent of couples undergoing EFT successfully can move from distress to recovery, and approximately 90 per cent should see a significant improvement," she said.

"This recovery is stable and lasting.

"When two people become allies to create safety and love for each other (...) their feelings of safety, love, nurturing and belonging are reassured."

Gestalt psychotherapist and counsellor Alice Sebestyen.

With 15 years of experience, Ms Sebestyen said people should not lose hope on their relationships and seek support instead.

"I think many people are losing hope in the fact that they can ever work, but there really is hope for relationships, even in the middle of a pandemic," she said.

The professional said that demand for counselling had initially stopped in March.

"But then, as weeks went by and people started to feel the pressure of the situation," she said.

"Sometimes lockdowns can have positive effects, when couples spend more time together, but also any mental health issues really become exaggerate in such times.

"If there are any problems within a couple, a pandemic may exaggerate those issues."

Alice Sebestyen can be contacted via NorthCoastCounselling.com.au.