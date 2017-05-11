Does the cashless welfare card belong in Bundy?

IT HAS been trialled in Ceduna and the East Kimberley, and now Keith Pitt wants to bring the cashless welfare card to Bundaberg.

The Cashless Debit Card will be introduced in two more communities as part of the Federal Budget announcement this week.

It is provided to people on Centrelink benefits to pay for "essentials" like food and clothing and cannot be used to pay for alcohol or gambiling products, or to withdraw cash - designed to reduce the abuse of alcohol, drugs and gambling.

Mr Pitt is now rallying to get Bundy on side, calling the "an opportunity to improve the lot of local welfare recipients, their children and the entire community", with a mixed response from his constituents.

"Evaluation of the CDC trials in Ceduna and the East Kimberley shows significant reductions in gambling, drug use, alcohol consumption and an improvement in the care of children," Mr Pitt said.

The independent evaluation into the trials in Ceduna and the East Kimberley reported that across the two trial sites, on average, trial participants surveyed reported:

. 25% of participants said they were drinking less alcohol and 25% engaged in less binge drinking.

. 32% said they gambled less.

. 24% said they used illegal drugs less often.

. 31% said they were better able to save money and care for their children.

Emergency services in the region have reported that alcohol is one of the main reasons for admissions to the emergency wards and recent statistics showed that gambling and illicit drug use is a major problem in Hinkler, Mr Pitt said.

"While consulting with community groups and stakeholders recently, to find a way to improve the outcomes for those on unemployment benefits, there were a number of suggestions made, including a cashless debit card.

"I heard loud and clear from workers at the coal face and community and welfare groups that we need to do something and I believe this cashless debit card is a way forward."

Not everyone welcomed the idea, with one of the main concerns being that without cash, the small business economy and people such as the elderly who deal more in cash will suffer.

Small business owner Jason Watts condemned the proposal on Facebook.

"The issue is how are my poorer customers going to pay me?" Mr Watts wrote.

"Cash is all some have and most elderly people don't have internet banking facilities to pay for my services, taking directly from their Centrelink payments into my bank account will have to suffice."

The new locations for the card will be identified in consultation with local communities and selected based on factors including community readiness and willingness, high levels of disadvantage and welfare dependence and high levels of social hard caused by welfare fuelled alcohol, drugs and gambling abuse.

During the trial phase, the CDC sites worked with government to target $2.6 million in additional community services to support the trial including more drug and alcohol services, financial counselling and other support services.

"It's not just the cashless debit card, but a whole raft of services that could come along with it, that I think will make a real improvement to those welfare recipients in the Hinkler electorate," Mr Pitt said.

"If we are successful I would be calling for funds to look at additional job creation projects so welfare recipients can find a job and get themselves out of the welfare cycle and into meaningful employment.

"The unemployment rate in Hinkler is unacceptably high but we can't just keep doing the same thing and expect a different result," he said.

Mr Pitt encouraged the Hinkler community to voice their views on the CDC.

"Call my office or send an email - I want to know your views on the cashless debit card.

"It could be the catalyst for a positive change in this community and I am fighting for what's best for Hinkler residents."