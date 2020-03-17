Does the Bundaberg’s Open for Development scheme work?

JEWEL BARGARA: An artist impression of a proposed high rise on the Bargara esplanade. The Bargara Jewel highrise had been given an extension to be eligible for the Bundaberg Open for Development incentive.

THE NewsMail has asked each council candidate a set of questions, and 16 responded by deadline.

Today we publish their answers to the first: “Do you believe Bundaberg Regional Council’s Open for Development scheme, designed to attract investment, is working as it was intended to do?”.

The candidates are in the order of how they appear on the election’s ballot paper.

We’ll publish more Q & As in the run-up to the March 28 election.

Mayoral candidates

Helen Blackburn:

The Open for Development program worked well while it was available. This program was introduced in the Mal Foreman council and continued into this council period.

There have been no incentives for the past eight months and this is causing issues for the building and development industry.

Bundaberg Region is in need of a boost to this industry in the form of a new incentives program as every job in the building industry has a flow on effect of 20 additional jobs.

This would definitely help with the current unemployment figures that the region is experiencing.

Jack Dempsey:

The successful Open for Development program is currently suspended but I would like the new council to review its success and consult with the development community about reintroducing it or something similar.

The program incentivised construction activity worth $355 million in less than three years with building and civil works valued at more than $120 million. The incentive was there to encourage development and it worked.

Developers still pay 50 per cent infrastructure charges in most cases and the community benefits through future rates payments. Any incentive scheme should have a limited lifespan or it won’t be as effective.

Council has established a working party with UDIA and I expect this group to make recommendations about future programs.

Kirt Anthony:

Bundaberg Regional Council needs to emphasise the importance on what they have; for example job employment agencies.

In this for the Community to be all involved registering for work, and going to their employment agency appointments, to benefit moneys without using our ratepayers’ resources. The people need to hit the criteria of people looking for work constantly.

Only then State Government and Queensland Government and other sectors of Government will relinquish moneys to projects. For example, solar farms, accommodation, flooding mitigation and other aspects of work benefits.

I believe BRC Open For Development Scheme, is a great idea sharing information of building costs and what to expect when building.

Division 1

Jason Bartels:

The previous BRC Open for Development Scheme proved to be very successful and if I am re-elected to council, I will work with my fellow councillors to implement a targeted new scheme to ensure that our development industry continues to be strong and provide much need employment to our region.

Scott Allison:

The Open for development scheme is something that needs to be continued.

Incentivising development in the Bundaberg Region is a key to economic growth for the region.

A review should be completed before the end date of June 26, 2020, and any changes that are necessary made before looking to roll it out again.

Division 3

David Ferguson:

The Open for Development scheme was very successful, seeing a total of 109 developments completed.

With the date for new applications having closed in June 2019, I believe that the reinstatement of the initiative for another three year period would provide an ongoing stimulus for the local economy, especially in job creation.

Paul Bongioletti:

We need capital growth in real estate values, commercial and residential, to see projects brought to design and completion.

Wayne Honor:

Open For Development has worked as it brought forward projects that will contribute to providing jobs and building a stronger economy.

Division 4

Tanya Jones:

Any development scheme that provides permanent employment, long term, for the people of the Bundaberg Region, should be supported and improved.

Tracey McPhee:

As per the council website, “The Bundaberg Open for Development initiative aimed to make it easier for developers to do business with the council and provided a range of incentives designed to stimulate development activity, leading to increased economic growth and employment in the greater Bundaberg region.”

This initiative was launched almost four years ago and the council is citing a figure of $355M in developments that were incentivised with $120M having been completed as at May 2019.

I would need to see the approval and completion figures for the previous four years, along with employment figures in construction to gauge whether the scheme is working as it was intended to.

If it was an objective of the scheme to ‘make it easier for developers to do business with council’, I don’t believe this has fully been achieved. It is a general perception that council is hard to do business with.

John Valuch:

Yes, I believe that the Open for Development scheme is working, as we have had much development in recent years, aided by ratepayer subsidies to developers.

Whether it is happening as intended, is another matter. We have seen development, at any cost, happen all around the area, to the detriment of our natural environment.

We need development but we also need to look after our natural world and be prepared for the ravages of climate change/ global heating.

It’s hard to see the benefits to ratepayers of open slather development, as we still have high unemployment, more congestion, can’t get a park in the CBD or at shopping centres, more rubbish, lower water pressure, can’t get a doctor’s appointment and the loss of more of the little areas of what’s left of our natural areas and biodiversity.

I’m all for ‘quality development’, where our environment is at least as important as any development and should take precedence. One only needs to look at the tranche of old forest at Baldwin Swamp that was chopped down last year, to make way for an industrial area, to see that the environment is coming a poor second in the Open for Development disaster.

And what of this construction boom? The only growth is in the trades, while it is being built, a false economy, because then the new residents of the new estates have no real jobs. This is not sustainable development or sustainable environment.

Division 7

Vince Habermann:

Open for Development is a great scheme and a great initiative but it does not appear to be generating the level of development which the council needs and wants.

It needs to be reviewed with a aim to create greater incentives and higher levels of development.

Mitch Pukallus:

The Open For Development Scheme is well articulated and clear in its direction in areas such as trunk/non-trunk infrastructure responsibilities, costs for developers and the priority infrastructure planning seems well researched.

An area where we have a chance to improve is in delivering on the flexibility that the scheme offers. Whilst we need to maintain control over our planning we must not close our eyes to the needs of small, medium and large developers.

Another area for improvement is to build a marketing strategy that will complement the scheme. We can have the best scheme in Australia, but that will not be worth anything unless we are aggressively marketing the scheme and its benefits to large potential investors.

In essence, we must take control of our own destiny in Bundaberg by selling the ideals of the scheme to potential investors then providing as much flexibility as possible in seeing projects come to fruition.

Division 8

Steve Cooper:

Open for Development is always a work in progress. Results speak for themself, BRC has been leading the way in this area and I am sure the good work will continue under the new councils forward program.

Construction activity in this term has produced $350M in building.

It has also produced civil works of more than $120M.

Division 9

Geoff Augutis:

Development incentives are worthwhile if they’re targeted and measurable. My understanding is the Open for Development program incentivised construction activity worth more than $350 million in a few years.

Some of these projects wouldn’t have gone ahead without incentives. I’m happy for council to look at a similar scheme in the next term.

Division 10

Tim Sayre:

Yes and No. I believe that the open for development and the Invest Bundaberg are working, however the issue of water security caused by the problems with Paradise Dam have scared off much investment.

We need certainty around the future of water in the region, before we will see the return of investment.