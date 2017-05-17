Does cashless welfare card cause crime? You be the jury

In the first part of a series on the cashless card, the NewsMail looks at its impact on crime.

ARE concerns about the cashless welfare card's impact on crime valid?

It appears locals may have some reservations about the scheme, with 82% of respondents voting against the scheme and just 17% in favour of it in a NewsMail online poll that 438 people took part in.

The poll comes in the wake Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt's support for Bundaberg becoming one of two sites in the country where the system will be rolled out.

People on the cashless card, which is ongoing in Ceduna and the East Kimberley where it was trialled, have 80% of their Centrelink benefits quarantined from being used to buy alcohol, gamble or withdraw cash.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson on Tuesday launched a change.org petition against the scheme in the region, listing increased crime as one of the reasons she's opposed to it. Users of social media have echoed the sentiments.

But Mr Pitt said we needed to ensure kids were being fed and welfare was spent on the right priorities

"What could be more important than ensuring that some of the most vulnerable members in our community - children - are being appropriately cared for?" he said.

He said Ms Donaldson was entitled to her view but people should view the petition with caution.

"Many of the people signing it are not in the Hinkler electorate.

"People in Melbourne or Sydney should not be having a say on what happens in our region."

South Australian Police statistics of offences against the person and offences against property in Ceduna in the 12 months before and after the trial show an overall decrease after the introduction.

Opponents including the SA Greens and Ms Donaldson have pointed to a 400% increase in non-aggravated robbery - but that represented just five offences, up from one. Equally, the murder rate was down 100% - from three cases to none.

The biggest increases in terms of number of offences were:

residential trespass (68 more offences - up 17%)

serious assaults not resulting in injury (24 more offences - up 5%)

obtaining a benefit by deception (21 more offences - up 48%)

receiving or handling proceeds of crime (11 more offences - up 27%)

That was tempered with decreases in:

thefts from cars (116 fewer offences - down 27%)

non-residential trespass (43 fewer offences - down 43%)

graffiti (54 fewer offences - down 51%)

thefts from shops (22 fewer offences - down 8%)

Overall, offences against the person were down 4% and offences against property were down 5% year on year in Ceduna.

SA Greens upper house MP Tammy Franks said the concept was a failure.

"The cashless welfare card is a dud deal conjured up by a mining magnate billionaire that punishes people already living below the poverty line with increased crime."

Based on an independent report by Orima Research, the Federal Government declared the trials a success, announced they would continue with six-monthly reviews and then in last week's budget revealed the scheme would be rolled out at two more locations.

Orima found one in four people said they drank less, 25% said they engaged in less binge drinking, 32% said they gambled less, 24% used less drugs and 31% said they saved more and better cared for their children.

It also found people had been using loopholes to get around the system, including a small number of cases of suspected prostitution and retailers overcharging card users and refunding the difference in cash.

The review also recorded anecdotal claims of an increase in crime committed by Kununurra children wanting cash, and more domestic violence in Ceduna.

The ABC revealed last year that taxi drivers in Kununurra, in the Kimberley trial site, had been accused of running of a scheme to allow welfare recipients to access cash.

