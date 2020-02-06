Does Bundaberg need a Mayoral Charity Ball?

Bundaberg mayoral candidate Helen Blackburn said the annual charity ball needed to return to the local social calendar.

MAYORAL candidate Helen Blackburn said she would bring back the Mayor’s Charity Ball if she was elected, saying these events supported charities and supported local shops.

Cr Blackburn said the ball and the former mayor’s Christmas appeal helped clothing stores and op-shops, and would boost community morale.

Nathans Boutique owner Sue Hargreaves supported the promise to bring back the ball, when it was last held in 2015 in the previous council term.

Ms Hargreaves said that while the ball would have financial benefit to her boutique, the main reason she supported its return was because it would be a fun community event.

“They were fabulous. All the business people would get together and chuck their worries out the window,” she said.

Ms Hargreaves said the ball was one example of what was needed for the local business community.

“There are a lot of things that would be nice if they happened and that is one of them.”

If elected Cr Blackburn would form an event committee to advise on the theme and the charities which would benefit. “It used to be a major event which many people looked forward to,” she said.

“A mayoral ball is an easily achievable way we can deliver an immediate benefit without a cost to ratepayers.”

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the ball was “elitist” considering the $100 ball tickets were unaffordable for many people.

There were local events run by his office which were supporting community groups.

After the 2015 ball, the mayor at the time, Mal Forman, said almost $20,000 was raised. But Cr Dempsey said yesterday it had run at a loss and that donating $50,000 to LifeFlight and RFDS in the last two years was of more benefit