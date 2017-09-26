Does Bargara need another supermarket?

POSITION VACANT: Bargara Beach Plaza is in a prime location next to accommodation and eateries.

A NEW supermarket could be headed for Bargara, with plans underway for a new retail chain at Bargara Beach Plaza.

The complex on See St houses restaurants Casablanca on See and Bargara Asian Cuisine as well as a barber shop, real estate office and is the base for Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett.

Located just 150m to the beach and only metres from the busy coastal esplanade, the complex is in a prime location next to accommodation and eateries.

The owner of the complex is seeking applications for an owner/manager with previous experience in the industry to take on the project, with a shop site of 300-500sqm. The estimated projected revenue would see a prospective turn over of about $30,000 a week.

FoodWorks has been mentioned as a potential lessee, however this is unconfirmed.

The opening of a supermarket would be welcome news for many residents and visitors to the area.

Currently the seaside town has two retails chains - Woolworths, which has recently finished refurbishments, and Aldi, which construction was completed for in December last year. Both retailers are in the Bargara Central complex on Bargara Rd, away from the main strip.

Aside from a corner store on Woongarra Scenic Dr, there are no convenience stores in the area and none that offer late-night trading.

If the supermarket goes ahead, it will further bolster other projects slated for the area.

In March it was revealed the Bundaberg Regional Council granted conditional approval for a multi-storey development on Bauer St, beside Bargara Beach Plaza, which would include 25 apartments, 12 ground-floor shops and a restaurant and cafe.

The development would also include 100 car parking spaces and replace two motels currently operating on the site.

Further down the road, on the corner of the Esplanade and Burkitt St, demolition has already begun to make way for a multi-storey residential facility that will include cafes and a rooftop bar. Only one house remains on the ocean-front block, which is still in the planning stages.

OTHER FRANCHISES

AS BUNDABERG'S population continues to swell, the more businesses will look to the region with renewed vigour.

Franchises like Zarraffa's Coffee, which recently announced it would be opening early next year, bring with them a tried-and-tested business model that make it easier for first-time business owners.

Currently there are opportunities to take on several franchise operations in the region.