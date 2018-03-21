Does Bargara have a need for mobile food vans?

Bargara Golf Club chef Cory Jalil is concerned that mobile food stalls at Bargara would affect takeaway sales at the golf club.

Bargara Golf Club chef Cory Jalil is concerned that mobile food stalls at Bargara would affect takeaway sales at the golf club. Mike Knott BUN210318TAKEAWAY3

MORE community and business consultation will be needed if plans to have food vans operate at the Basin in Bargara are to go ahead.

The plan was floated at a Bundaberg Regional Council briefing meeting yesterday, where community and cultural services spokeswoman Judy Peters raised concerns about allowing mobile operators in the area.

The meeting heard since the council completed upgrades to Christsen Park last year, it had been approached by a number of food vendors seeking a licence to operate at the Baxter St and Esplanade location.

But Cr Peters said allowing the licencing may affect other businesses in the area.

Bargara Golf Club manager Tim Gash said granting mobile food vans the right to operate near the Basin would be detrimental to his business.

Mr Gash said a little bit of competition was always healthy, but given the number of businesses already in the area it wasn't necessary and could be harmful to the Bargara hospitality community.

In the past 18 months the golf club has undergone new management and now has a "more relaxed style”, Mr Gash said.

"We have a new team and a new focus here,” Mr Gash said.

"In the last 12-18 months we have introduced a lot of new items and there's even a new ice cream machine.

"Everything on the menu is take-away. From hot chips to coffee, we cater to everyone in the area.”

He said the location for the food vendors was right outside his window and there was no need for it when the club offered the same services.

"If they offer exactly what we have already, we don't see a need,” he said.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said he would like to hear feedback from the surrounding businesses before any decision was made. Cr Bill Trevor said he thought mobile vendors could be a convenience to families who may not enter the club in beachwear.

Bundaberg Regional Council CEO Stephen Johnston said conditions may have to be placed on any approved licensing, including timing and types of food available.

The matter will be discussed further in next week's council meeting.