Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOST PROPERTY: Do you own any of the items in the Bundaberg Police lost property room?
LOST PROPERTY: Do you own any of the items in the Bundaberg Police lost property room?
News

Does any of this belong to you?

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
1st Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HAVE you recently misplaced something while you’ve been out and about?

Bundaberg Police are searching for the owners of some lost property that has been handed in to police.

If you think any of the property might be yours and you can prove ownership, contact Bundaberg Police and quote the corresponding police reference number.

A brown Quiksilver wallet containing cash only was found in the Bundaberg CBD on Friday, June 12. If it belongs to you, quote the reference QP2001220640.

A brown Quiksilver wallet containing cash was found in the Bundaberg CBD on June 12 - QP2001220640.
A brown Quiksilver wallet containing cash was found in the Bundaberg CBD on June 12 - QP2001220640.

Gold hoop earrings were found at the hospital in Bingera Street, Bundaberg last Wednesday. If it belongs to you, quote the reference QP2001311990.

Gold hoop earrings found at the hospital in Bingera Street last Wednesday - QP2001311990.
Gold hoop earrings found at the hospital in Bingera Street last Wednesday - QP2001311990.

A silver and gold stainless steel ladies watch was left behind at the hospital in Bingera Street, Bundaberg last Wednesday. If it belongs to you, quote the reference QP2001311563.

A silver and gold stainless steel ladies watch was left behind at the hospital in Bingera Street last Wednesday - QP2001311563.
A silver and gold stainless steel ladies watch was left behind at the hospital in Bingera Street last Wednesday - QP2001311563.

A Black BMX bike was found in the vicinity of Steptoe and Sheridan Streets on Monday. If it belongs to you, quote the reference QP2001350435.

A black BMX bike was found in the vicinity of Steptoe and Sheridan Sts on Monday - QP2001350435.
A black BMX bike was found in the vicinity of Steptoe and Sheridan Sts on Monday - QP2001350435.

A pushbike in poor condition and spray painted green was found in Bingera Street, Bundaberg June 18. If it belongs to you, quote the reference QP2001268554.

A pushbike in poor condition and spray painted green was found in Bingera Street on June 18 - QP2001268554.
A pushbike in poor condition and spray painted green was found in Bingera Street on June 18 - QP2001268554.
bundaberg police bunpolice lost property qps bundaberg
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        News WANT more ways to enjoy the news or simply looking for a new tablet? Here's an offer that will bring you both.

        COUNCIL BUDGET: What it means for rates

        premium_icon COUNCIL BUDGET: What it means for rates

        News Bundaberg Regional Council outlines its financial plan for ‘difficult times’ in...

        A helping hamper for those who need a hand

        premium_icon A helping hamper for those who need a hand

        News Locals have said the hampers are a big help especially during Covid-19.

        Teen dirt bike rider hospitalised after crash

        premium_icon Teen dirt bike rider hospitalised after crash

        Breaking Paramedics attended the scene after the rider crashed his dirt bike on a country...