Does any of this belong to you?

LOST PROPERTY: Do you own any of the items in the Bundaberg Police lost property room?

HAVE you recently misplaced something while you’ve been out and about?

Bundaberg Police are searching for the owners of some lost property that has been handed in to police.

If you think any of the property might be yours and you can prove ownership, contact Bundaberg Police and quote the corresponding police reference number.

A brown Quiksilver wallet containing cash only was found in the Bundaberg CBD on Friday, June 12. If it belongs to you, quote the reference QP2001220640.

Gold hoop earrings were found at the hospital in Bingera Street, Bundaberg last Wednesday. If it belongs to you, quote the reference QP2001311990.

A silver and gold stainless steel ladies watch was left behind at the hospital in Bingera Street, Bundaberg last Wednesday. If it belongs to you, quote the reference QP2001311563.

A Black BMX bike was found in the vicinity of Steptoe and Sheridan Streets on Monday. If it belongs to you, quote the reference QP2001350435.

A pushbike in poor condition and spray painted green was found in Bingera Street, Bundaberg June 18. If it belongs to you, quote the reference QP2001268554.