Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Property

Dodgy builders inflate prices, promise govt grant

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
2nd Dec 2020 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A STIMULUS package designed to keep tradies in work has been extended for three months but has the potential to help dodgy builders scam those eager to cash in.

The Federal Government’s HomeBuilder grant, which contributes $25,000 to eligible people eager to build or renovate a home, was due to wrap up at the end of the year.

Now Australians will be able to take advantage of the cash until March 30 but at a lowered rate of $15,000.

Housing Construction firm Hallmark Homes Ipswich New Homes Sales Consultant Dylan Stumer said some building companies were lying to potential customers to secure sales.

“I’ve heard (people) say they would go with the builder guaranteeing the grant but, because it’s coming from the government, no builder can say they can guarantee it,” he said.

“They don’t know the person’s background, whether they earn too much, whether they’re an Australian citizen, whether they qualify.”

He said some companies were upping their prices by $25,000.

“(Clients) were saying they wanted to build with us but went with the companies saying they could guarantee the grant,” Mr Stumer said.

“But some clients came back saying they would be paying $30,000 or $40,000 more, anyway.”

The program was designed to help the country’s economy recover from the impacts of the pandemic by stimulating the construction sector and keeping tradies in jobs.

Mr Stumer said the biggest help in the recent announcement was an extension to the amount of time people have to begin construction.

“It’s going to relieve a hell of a lot of pressure,” Mr Stumer said.

Previously, successful grant applicants were given three months to begin construction but are now able to start within six months.

“Having to be on site within three months made it really difficult,” Mr Stumer said.

“(It’s hard to) get council approvals through quickly and finance applications are taking ridiculous amounts of time. Some lenders are taking up to 100 days to give finance approval.”

Since the grant launched, more first home buyers have approached Hallmark Homes as well as those looking to upgrade their housing with a new home.

“I did get a lot of upgraders who, I think, would have built anyway but most have been first home buyers,” Mr Stumer said.

Some aspiring homeowners have mistakenly thought the grant could be used in lieu of a deposit.

“Some people thought they could use it for a deposit but no, it’s not meant to buff up a deposit – its an incentive to get someone to want to build and you still need your normal deposit to satisfy finance,” Mr Stumer said.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

homebuilder scheme
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier calls for Fraser Island fire investigation

        Premium Content Premier calls for Fraser Island fire investigation

        Breaking ‘All aspects of preparedness and response’ to be examined

        IN THE DETAIL: Six design features proposed for new hospital

        Premium Content IN THE DETAIL: Six design features proposed for new hospital

        News How you can have your say in the community consultation for the Bundaberg Hospital...

        STATE BUDGET: MPs, Mayor react to funding allocations

        Premium Content STATE BUDGET: MPs, Mayor react to funding allocations

        News The hits and misses according to local MPs and the Mayor.

        Murder conviction quashed for man accused of sword slaying

        Premium Content Murder conviction quashed for man accused of sword slaying

        Crime Retrial for murder of Central Queensland father Gary Ryan