Documents given for Rizzo dam report

THE State Government has agreed to release nine documents that an international dam expert needs to complete his technical report into Paradise Dam.

Bundaberg MP David Batt said the State Government had refused to give the reports which were necessary for dam expert Paul Rizzo, who had been commissioned by local groups including Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers.

In parliament on Wednesday, Mr Batt appealed to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk for the release of information which was requested through a Right to Information application.

“At first glance I don’t have a problem with it,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

Resources Minister Anthony Lynham later confirmed that Sunwater would release the information to Dr Rizzo, in the spirit of collaboration.

Dr Lynham said all relevant documents was made available to the Paradise Dam Commission of Inquiry, which held its preliminary hearing this morning.

Mr Batt said BFVG had requested the information more than once.

“It’s disappointing the Minister failed to address this issue until I raised it in Queensland Parliament, but nonetheless it’s good news.”