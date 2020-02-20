Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Resources Minister Anthony Lynham speaks during parliament.
Resources Minister Anthony Lynham speaks during parliament.
News

Documents given for Rizzo dam report

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
20th Feb 2020 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE State Government has agreed to release nine documents that an international dam expert needs to complete his technical report into Paradise Dam.

Bundaberg MP David Batt said the State Government had refused to give the reports which were necessary for dam expert Paul Rizzo, who had been commissioned by local groups including Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers.

In parliament on Wednesday, Mr Batt appealed to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk for the release of information which was requested through a Right to Information application.

“At first glance I don’t have a problem with it,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

Resources Minister Anthony Lynham later confirmed that Sunwater would release the information to Dr Rizzo, in the spirit of collaboration.

Dr Lynham said all relevant documents was made available to the Paradise Dam Commission of Inquiry, which held its preliminary hearing this morning.

Mr Batt said BFVG had requested the information more than once.

“It’s disappointing the Minister failed to address this issue until I raised it in Queensland Parliament, but nonetheless it’s good news.”

dr anthony lynham paradise dam qld politics sunwater
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Breaking: Paradise Dam inquiry begins

        premium_icon Breaking: Paradise Dam inquiry begins

        Politics THE preliminary hearing of the Commission of Inquiry into Paradise Dam is being held at the Brisbane Magistrates Court.

        Why candidate withdrew from UDIA forum

        premium_icon Why candidate withdrew from UDIA forum

        News MAYOR Jack Dempsey explains why he stepped away from a forum scheduled to be held...

        Man fined for 'pointless' conduct

        premium_icon Man fined for 'pointless' conduct

        News A MAN has been handed a suspended sentence with hopes it will put the brakes on his...