Doctor's 'vindictive' trespass revenge for relationship woes

Sean Collen, 50, trespassed on a woman's home to cause a nuisance after she allegedly tried to interfere in his relationship. innovatedcaptures

A DOCTOR trespassed on a woman's home, damaged a fence and meddled with her pool pump to cause a "nuisance" after she tried to convince his wife to leave him.

Sean Collen, 50, was caught on CCTV entering a Pelican Waters home while the owner was on holidays after the house-sitter noticed something "strange" on April 28.

After further checks, footage showed Collen park at the front of the home on April 11, attempt to enter through the side gate before pulling open and damaging another gate and turning the pool pump to backwash.

Collen pleaded guilty to trespassing at Caloundra Magistrates Court today.

Police prosecutor Amanda Brewer said Collen had known the home owner for a "significant" amount of time and he "wanted to be a nuisance" after she was allegedly interfering with his relationship.

Senior Constable Brewer said Collen caused $1100 damage to the gate, which he had since paid back.

Collen, a psychiatrist, admitted to his actions in a police interview, saying he didn't intend to cause damage and only wanted the pool to lose water.

Defence lawyer, Thomas Christie said the victim was "promoting" the idea to Collen's wife that they separate, and he became annoyed.

"In light of that, it's stated that he had no intention of causing damage outside of being a nuisance ... he left straight away," he said.

"He's extremely disappointed in himself and embarrassed."

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said this was a "vindictive" act and fined him $300.

No conviction was recorded.