Doctor's remarkable journey, message for community

PASSIONATE ABOUT BUNDABERG: Endocrinologist and general medicine physician, Doctor Pretissha Harrichund is excited to commence consulting from the Mater Medical Suites. Mike Knott BUN170719MATER1

FOR Endocrinologist Dr Pretissha Harrichund, her road to medicine was definitely not an uncomplicated one.

As a woman of Indian descent born into Apartheid South Africa, her parents were acutely aware that the only way they could ensure Pretissha and her sister would be able to escape the cycle of dependency, in all facets of their lives was to be educated.

Dr Harrichund said at that stage, they were given two choices - doctor or lawyer.

"Personally I have always had a very nurturing manner, so I chose to study towards a medical degree and I found the course utterly stimulating, but extremely challenging,” she said.

"I developed a very strong work ethic by virtue of our medical training and my subsequent years as a junior doctor.

"It was then just taken for granted that I would study further to specialise and while I was initially attracted to pdiatrics and radiology, I soon realised that general medicine was my forte.

"The senior doctors were very supportive mentors and just prior to my physician exam, the head of our endocrinology department approached me to offer me an endocrinology post once I had passed my exam, so my career has been accomplished through hard work and serendipity.”

Dr Harrichund completed her Masters in Medicine Degree, which involved a research project, in tandem with her endocrine specialty.

The findings from her study were published in the Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism South Africa.

It has taken 12 years of study to reach her level of expertise and she continues to enjoy learning in the field.

Through her roles as an endocrinologist while also holding qualifications as a general physician, Dr Harrichund treats such areas as diabetes, thyroid conditions, osteoporosis and obesity, but she still feels it is important to keep abreast of general medicine due to the considerable overlap and interplay between the systems.

Asked what is one of the areas of medicine that is experiencing the most changes locally, Dr Harrichund said currently, the role of the gut microbiome and its effect on our health and wellbeing is an emerging field that has her absolutely fascinated.

"I am committed to living here and serving the Bundaberg community and like other specialists in Bundaberg, I have and continue to work tirelessly to dispel the belief that Brisbane specialists are 'better'.

"Prior to me setting up private practice as an endocrinologist in 2013, patients needed to travel to Brisbane for the service , or wait in the public sector wait list for a teleconference endocrine service.

"Having me as the only local endocrinologist at the time, has definitely saved patients from the need for traveling for specialist care.

"I think the Bundaberg community is very well medically serviced from a specialist point of view, thereby reducing the need to travel to Brisbane for most specialist services.

"I take the privilege of trust and responsibility patients place in me very seriously, so I guarantee that I will do my best for each and every person under my care.

"I am also very aware of my limitations, which means I will find another specialist to refer on to, if I cannot be of assistance.

"I love my chosen field because it allows me to follow my passion.”