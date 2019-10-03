Doctor recognised for committment

IN 1984 Dr Judy Williams received her fellowship in paediatrics and 35 years later she’s been recognised for her commitment to children in the Bundaberg region.

Dr Williams was recognised with an award at the Bundaberg Child Protection Week Dinner which was held on September 6.

“It was a very bus day for me, it was my last day of extended leave and I had been down to Brisbane that day for a workshop around haematology and oncology,” she said.

“Then I came home and that night I went to the Child Protection Week Dinner.

“It was very humbling but also very exciting to get there award, there were lots of very worthy recipients there on the night and I was very humbled to be chosen.”

Dr Williams came to the Bundaberg region shortly after receiving her fellowship and admitted the world of medicine had changed a fair bit in 35 years.

“I keep telling all of my young doctors I’ve been practising medicine longer than most of them have been alive,” she said.

“I think the principle of being patient and family focused hasn’t changed all that much, we all try to deliver best care for both the patient and the family.

“But there are certainly lots of other extra supports and technologies now that weren’t around when I first trained and there was no such thing as the internet or google back then.”

Dr Williams explained what it was about paediatrics that made her want to pursue the path.

“Children are unique and sometimes they can’t speak for themselves, they’ll often have parents or carers who can speak for them,” she said.

“If we can get it right in children, most of the time we will find they’ll have an excellent outcome and get over the illness or trauma and be able to move on with their life.

“It was really that component that if we just did the right thing at the right time we could make a very big difference to a young person’s life and also to their family’s life.”