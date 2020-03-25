Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HELPING LOCALS: Dr Josiah Manteit.
HELPING LOCALS: Dr Josiah Manteit.
News

Doctor provides virtual virus break down

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
25th Mar 2020 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOCAL doctor Josiah Manteit is taking to online platforms to provide the community with simple and practical information about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Discuessing topics from why this virus is so severe, to hygiene and self-isolation, ‘Dr Jos’ hopes to break down this health crisis for the public.

Working at Grace Family Practice, Dr Jos said the recent concerns about coronavirus had been occupying lots of time and brain power as they made preparation for the practice.

“There is so much information out there – as individuals in a community we really have to power to make a difference to how this plays out,” he said.

“I want to specifically educate the Bundaberg region simply and practically.

“Hopefully this will have an impact on flattening the curve in our area. I think if we even save one person’s life from our efforts it is all worth it.”

GIVING ADVICE: Bundaberg GP Dr Josiah Manteit.
GIVING ADVICE: Bundaberg GP Dr Josiah Manteit.

Dr Jos said if it helped people in other communities too that was a bonus.

“We’ve all sat back over the last few months watching it on our TVs and phones and not expecting it to touch us,” he said.

“But it is here now. It is time to take action now.”

Dr Jos said he was working in emergency department for the zika virus, “so there was some preparation, but it never eventuated in Australia”.

In terms of practice preparations, Dr Jos said they were aiming to limit the number of face-to-face consults while phone consultations were already ramping up.

“We have separated our two practices so there is no crossover of staff (in the event we have a positive case),” he said.

“We are trialling a triage service outside the doors to ensure people who are at risk of having COVID-19 are consulted over the phone rather than entering the building.”

Dr Jos said phone consults had been good thus far, and would recommend that method of appointment for those were eligible.

“After starting the conversation if the doctor is more concerned the patient can always be asked to come in for a face-to-face visit,” he said.

To watch the videos head to the Dr Jos Facebook page

More Stories

bundaberg coronavirus covid-19 doctor grace family practice health
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where you’ll find 4500 jobs up for grabs

        premium_icon Where you’ll find 4500 jobs up for grabs

        Employment Unemployment might be about to reach once-in-a-century highs, but some of our biggest employers have begun urgent recruitment to fill thousands of positions.

        • 25th Mar 2020 5:22 AM
        World-first drug for frontline health workers

        premium_icon World-first drug for frontline health workers

        Health Coronavirus drug to be trialled on frontline health workers

        • 25th Mar 2020 5:06 AM
        When we’ll be confined to our homes

        premium_icon When we’ll be confined to our homes

        News The point at which Italian-style home lockdowns will be considered has been...

        • 25th Mar 2020 5:01 AM
        Q&A: Bundaberg’s investments until 2024

        premium_icon Q&A: Bundaberg’s investments until 2024

        News WE ask local candidates what Bundaberg should be investing in within the next four...

        • 25th Mar 2020 5:00 AM