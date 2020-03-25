Doctor provides virtual virus break down

LOCAL doctor Josiah Manteit is taking to online platforms to provide the community with simple and practical information about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Discuessing topics from why this virus is so severe, to hygiene and self-isolation, ‘Dr Jos’ hopes to break down this health crisis for the public.

Working at Grace Family Practice, Dr Jos said the recent concerns about coronavirus had been occupying lots of time and brain power as they made preparation for the practice.

“There is so much information out there – as individuals in a community we really have to power to make a difference to how this plays out,” he said.

“I want to specifically educate the Bundaberg region simply and practically.

“Hopefully this will have an impact on flattening the curve in our area. I think if we even save one person’s life from our efforts it is all worth it.”

GIVING ADVICE: Bundaberg GP Dr Josiah Manteit.

Dr Jos said if it helped people in other communities too that was a bonus.

“We’ve all sat back over the last few months watching it on our TVs and phones and not expecting it to touch us,” he said.

“But it is here now. It is time to take action now.”

Dr Jos said he was working in emergency department for the zika virus, “so there was some preparation, but it never eventuated in Australia”.

In terms of practice preparations, Dr Jos said they were aiming to limit the number of face-to-face consults while phone consultations were already ramping up.

“We have separated our two practices so there is no crossover of staff (in the event we have a positive case),” he said.

“We are trialling a triage service outside the doors to ensure people who are at risk of having COVID-19 are consulted over the phone rather than entering the building.”

Dr Jos said phone consults had been good thus far, and would recommend that method of appointment for those were eligible.

“After starting the conversation if the doctor is more concerned the patient can always be asked to come in for a face-to-face visit,” he said.

