Doctor packs up shop

GONE AGAIN: Moore Park Beach residents were excited when they heard a doctor was starting in January this year but now he is closing down.

LESS than a year after Moore Park Beach finally got its own doctor the surgery will close down again today.

It took more than three years of campaigning to find a doctor willing to commit but it seems a lack of patients is one reason the general practitioner is packing up shop.

Dr Venkata Ramesh Nandamuri was not available to speak to the NewsMail but his receptionist said the doctor was leaving town.

"The doctor is going overseas and there was not enough patients to stay,” he said.

Moore Park Beach pharmacist Adam Harradine was told the practice was not viable but believed there was an increase in patients including some coming in from as far as North Bundaberg to see the doctor.

"We are just so disappointed,” Mr Harradine said.

The Moore Park Beach Community Association has organised for Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd to attend the next meeting to discuss the issue.

A spokesman for Mr O'Dowd said he had raised the issue with the Rural Health Minister and was waiting for a reply.

"It's a pretty big deal and concern of the Moore Park Beach residents,” the spokesman said.

The meeting will be held at the Moore Park Beach community hall on December 13 at 7pm and everyone is welcome to attend.

The coastal town has a population of about 2500 people and Mr Harradine said he would fight again to get it a medical professional.

Moore Park Beach is limited in the doctors it can secure as the Department of Health had not classified the area as a District of Workforce Shortage because the region has better-than-average access to Medicare services. It is only able to secure an Australian-trained doctor, an overseas doctor who had finished their 10-year moratorium requirement, or had registered before October 2001, or had their 10-year requirement discounted, or completed the five-year Overseas Trained Doctor scheme. A doctor who trained in New Zealand would also be eligible.

"It took a long time to get a doctor here because of the regulations,” Mr Harradine said.

"We will continue to fight to get another.”

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennet said he was saddened to hear that the community of Moore Park Beach would lose their local doctor.

"It's obviously such a vital service and a huge loss to this community,” he said.

"All communities deserve access to vital health services, which is why I worked hard in the first place to help support the establishment of private medical practice in the community.”

He said it's a complicated issue not easily resolved and was essentially up to the Federal Government to declare coastal areas, such as Moore Park Beach, as a "District of Workforce Shortage” (DWS).

"The capacity of the state Health Minister to declare Queensland an "Area of Need” relies on the Federal Government declaring the DWS in the first place,” Mr Bennett said.

"The DWS status, if granted, would allow Medicare subsidised services to be provide to overseas trained doctors, as private practices can find it difficult to attract Australian GPs to smaller regional areas.

"I will continue to advocate on the community's behalf to ensure the DWS is allocated.”