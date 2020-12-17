Doctor, lawyer couple’s huge bail out for drug bust mate

ONE of 14 people charged after police allegedly busted an interstate drug syndicate has been granted bail, with the help of his friends - a doctor and a lawyer - who provided a $250,000 surety.

Adam Lee King, 36, of Albany Creek, is charged with trafficking in cannabis between July, last year and December 14, while part of a criminal organisation, and 24 other charges.

They include cannabis supply and drug possession, receiving a quantity of cash and possession of mobile phones and possessing a vehicle used in connection with the trafficking offence.

King's friends, Corrs Chambers Westgarth lawyer Alice Lebbink and her husband, medical specialist, Dr Saul Geffen, initially offered a $100,000 surety, Brisbane Magistrates Court heard.

Adam Lee King outside the Brisbane watchhouse. Picture: Tertius Pickard

But they agreed to each provide $125,000 surety, after Magistrate Noel Nunan said the surety should be $250,000.

Ms Lebbink said in a court affidavit that she and her husband owned a West End property valued at up to $3 million. She said they were aware of King's charges.

Mr Nunan said $100,000 surety was a bit low, considering police had seized $1.5 million in cash during the operation and the case against King appeared to be reasonably strong.

He allowed King bail with several conditions.

Christopher Lee Chapman, 39, an electrician, of Newstead, is charged with 20 offences, including trafficking and supply of cocaine and possession of a mobile phone used in connection with a crime.

Christopher Lee Chapman outside the Brisbane watchhouse. Picture: Tertius Pickard

His lawyer, Adam Guest, objected to allegations in the police objection to bail affidavit, which said Chapman previously had used excessive violence to recover drug debts and had "a momentous amount of wealth''.

Mr Guest said there was no evidence to support the allegations against Chapman, whom he said ran a tattoo business.

Chapman was granted bail with several conditions.

Michael Bobo Pires, 43, a labourer of West End, is charged with trafficking cannabis between February last year and December 14, while participating in a criminal organisation with three others, including Adam King.

Michael Pires outside the Brisbane watchhouse. Picture: Tertius Pickard

Pires also is charged with receiving a quantity of cash, which was allegedly proceeds of crime, possession of mobile phones and an electronic money counter and possession of cannabis and testosterone.

Jeff Hunter QC conceded the case against his client, Pires, was strong regarding possession offences, as he was found close to drugs and money.

Pires was granted bail with numerous conditions, including surrendering his passport and not going near an international airport.

Anthony James Attard, 40, a cafe owner, is charged with drug trafficking, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of property obtained from drug supply and other offences.

Attard, who owns Fortitude Cafe in Fortitude Valley, had lived a law abiding life until last year, when he struggled with a cocaine addiction, his lawyer said.

Magistrate Nunan refused Attard bail, saying he was still facing a previous charge over allegations he was in possession of 16.9 grams of cocaine and was found with 9.5 grams of cocaine and cash on December 14.

Originally published as Doctor, lawyer couple's huge bail out for drug bust mate