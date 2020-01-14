Doctor fundraises after seeing impact on patients

Senior Cardiologist Dr Hermann Wittmer and Cardiac Physiologist Benjamin Christmass are two of the many GenesisCare staff members behind a drought fundraiser.

THE final tally has come in after staff at GenesisCare rallied together for a year to fundraise for drought relief.

After 12 months of staff free dress days, pie bake sales, hamper raffles and more, the team at GenesisCare Cardiology has raised about $7500.

Senior Cardiologist Dr Hermann Wittmer said seeing the impact the drought had on his patients motivated him to take part in their fundraiser.

"We see many patients that have been affected, a lot of our farmers have cattle ranches and they have had to get rid of stock, they have lost a lot of animals and some of them have gone out of business," he said.

"We feel desperate and sorry for them, it has been a tough 12 months particularly in the agriculture sector.

"I think it affects their health adversely, obviously a lot of the patients can't afford certain medications, can't see doctors as often, are strapped for cash and emotionally they are down and it has a huge knock-on effect not only for them but for the people who know them as well."

Cardiac Physiologist Benjamin Christmass said it was great to see the community jump on board to help.

"We are thinking about starting another fundraiser now for the bushfires to help out people in the area and help the local and state firefighters."