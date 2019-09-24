Docs call for local medical association

(From left) Doctors Martin Strahan, David Mildenhall, Bob Scott, Denise Powell, Fionna Hadden, John Elphinstone, Dilip Dhupelia, Ben Lincoln and Associate Professor Steve Flecknoe-Brown are planning to bring a local medical association to Bundaberg.

(From left) Doctors Martin Strahan, David Mildenhall, Bob Scott, Denise Powell, Fionna Hadden, John Elphinstone, Dilip Dhupelia, Ben Lincoln and Associate Professor Steve Flecknoe-Brown are planning to bring a local medical association to Bundaberg.

A NOTED increase in the number of local doctors has led to a need for a local medical association, according to local general practitioner Denise Powell.

A number of local doctors met to plan the reformation of the Bundaberg Local Medical Association.

“Our aim is to provide strong support for the medical profession and in turn for the benefit of all the people in the Bundaberg region,” Dr Powell said.

“What unites us as a profession is much greater than what separates us as individuals.”

The medical body will combine the expertise of general practitioners, specialists and hospital doctors in the region to promote quality medical services.

Bundaberg Ear, Nose and Throat surgeon Dr John Elphinstone said a local association would provide an educational and societal forum for doctors throughout the Bundaberg area.

“By bringing the medical community together in a social, non-competitive way, we can address the many issues facing our profession and the community we serve,” Dr Elphinstone said.

The association also aims to build stronger relationships between doctors right across the local health system.

“We want to create a forum promoting education, fellowship and understanding among all local doctors,” Dr Elphinstone said.

Australian Medical Association Queensland president Dr Dilip Dhupelia said a local association would establish a single voice for the region and support Bundaberg doctors, as well as serve as a vital link between the profession and the wider community.