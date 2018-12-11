Doco captures Coast surf mums' epic journey

GO GURFER: Caloundra Surfing Mums coordinator Erika Rutz getting salty in the surf.

"I HAD this big smile on face, I was using this long board that wouldn't turn."

Caloundra Surfing Mums coordinator Erika Rutz recalls the first time she got back in the surf after joining the Australian initiative.

The 10-year-long project gets mothers in the sea on a regular basis with a surf swap system; now the Sunshine Coast groups are launching the documentary Surfing Mum's Journey

On the Coast, groups are set up in Caloundra, Alexandra Headland and the Coolum/Noosa region.

Ms Rutz said when the group meets mums pair off and discuss who will go in the surf first and who will supervise their children.

After about an hour of surfing the mums will swap over.

The Switzerland born surfing mum said it's a great way to "turn off your brain for a while" and for her, helped with cultural integration.

"It allowed me to spend time with mums from Australia, I could ask questions and started to understand Australian humour.

About 10-15 surfing mums regularly attend the surf sessions twice a week but Ms Rutz said Caloundra is the second biggest group in Australia with 45-50 members.

"Perth is the only group that's bigger."

The 25 minute documentary is part of the Gaia's Daughters project.

Caloundra Surfing Mums member Paula Tura said: "Understanding that female support groups are a political engagement and essential for a good mental health and post-partum as recovery.

"The meet ups include physical activity and socialisation, so we decided to make a movie about women surfing before and after having children, the struggles, the joys and the discoveries."

Alongside her husband Wil Aguiar the pair directed the documentary and Mr Aguiar filmed the short story.

Thrills Espresso, Currimundi will host the first screening of the documentary on December 14.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/ 348778302370062 or www.surfingmums.com.