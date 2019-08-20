Menu
Ross Lyon has been axed by the Fremantle Dockers.
AFL

Dockers sensationally sack Ross Lyon

by Jon Ralph
20th Aug 2019 12:16 PM
FREMANTLE has parted company with coach Ross Lyon in a sensational sacking that will also see chief executive Steve Rosich moving on from the club

The Dockers have moved on Lyon effective immediately, believing they could not endure a full season in 2020 with their coach out of contract.

The club's rebuild had been seen to be on track but while Lyon had improved the club's list there was a mood for change at Fremantle.

With a potential player exodus including Ed Langdon, Brad Hill and Sean Darcy, the Fremantle board and football boss Peter Ball have taken the ballistic option.

Lyon was contracted to coach the Dockers until the end of next season.

Speaking on SEN radio last week, Lyon said he wasn't worried by the fact his contract had not been extended.

"I feel like, in a real sense, I've never coached better. Like, the whole package with my systems, with my club, delegating, calmness, the whole bit," he said.

Lyon has been let go. Picture: Lukas Coch
"I personally think I've never been a better package and that's why I'm enjoying it and I don't tend to get wobbled so I'm fully committed."

"I'll probably be back page today with a noose around my neck but you get used to that.

"That's what you sign up for. I spoke to the players the other week and with everything you go through, the rise is worth the fall.

"It doesn't phase me one iota. Not one iota. If anything it focuses me. There's clearly some people who think it wobbles me, but it certainly doesn't.

"With everything I've been through since 2007, if they put the contract in front of me, I'd sign up again because it takes you to places you never dreamt of going. It stretches you as a person.

"With what we've got out. We've got eight or nine (players) out and we're a thin list. We're really competing quite well."

Lyon took over as coach of the Dockers at the end of 2011 after a dramatic exit from St Kilda.

He coached Fremantle to 91 wins, 79 losses and a draw.

afl fremantle dockers ross lyon
