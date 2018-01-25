Do you want to look good, feel good and have the energy?

GET MOTIVATED: Help your body feel better in the new year.

HAS the past year left you totally exhausted?

Most people today are living extremely stressful, busy lives, so it is normal to feel tired sometimes.

Although Christmas is over and the new year is here, you may still be feeling the effects of festive season indulgences hanging around - especially on your waistline.

We all make those new year resolutions to shed those extra kilos.

Now is the time to take action and seek motivation to help you achieve your goals.

Do you feel like you are carrying a spare tyre around your middle?

This is known as visceral adipose tissue.

This type of deep fat surrounds the abdominal area and organs and is associated with an increased risk of diabetes, heart disease, stroke and even dementia. Kids are no exception.

Childhood obesity is a serious health concern.

Now is the time to find options to support healthy weight by addressing diet and lifestyle, liver function, blood sugar regulation and healthy thyroid function.

Reaching and maintaining a healthy weight is not only about looking good - that is just an added bonus. At Nurtura Health they have seen reduction in high blood pressure by more than 30 per cent with healthy fat reduction, reduced joint pain, increased energy and a desire to participate in regular activities.

Their naturopaths may monitor these changes for you with Quadscan and by taking regular blood pressure.

It is exciting to see these changes become inspiring for families.

One of their successful families has lost more than 70kg in a little over a year.

There may be other factors contributing to weight gain including prolonged or recurring stress. Even muscle aches and pains or frequent infections may slow your fat loss due to the presence of inflammation.

Stress is a natural, evolutionary body response.

Everyone responds differently. You don't need to be ripping your hair out to be suffering from the effects of stress.

In addition to contributing to your weight, stress may be an underlying factor behind numerous health conditions including low energy, difficulty sleeping, poor memory and concentration, mood changes, and digestive disturbances.

Long term stress may lead to hormonal and thyroid imbalances, cardiovascular health, obesity and a weakened immune system.

If hormone levels are increasing or decreasing too much, this may impact on how you feel every day in both body and mind.

Hormonally related symptoms are not just something to tolerate.

By allowing Nurtura Health's naturopaths to help you target and support the underlying imbalances during your stress and hormone fluctuation, life might suddenly look and feel a whole lot happier.

All too often the digestive system and the colon are regarded as being "second-class organs” as we are embarrassed about their function - eliminating waste.

An overload of toxins may disrupt sensitive biochemical and hormonal balances by altering the electrical signals in the water within blood and our living cells.

Once you start cleaning internally regularly with colon hydrotherapy, and learning to deal with bad health habits generally, you may regain your self-confidence and a renewed hope for the future.

Talk to one of their naturopaths to have a program tailored for you as an individual to achieve your new year health goals and provide your body and mind with a little extra nurturing and nourishment that it may need.

Your practitioner may help to identify and address underlying drivers, helping you to overcome roadblocks, look good, feel good and have the energy to enjoy life to the full.

