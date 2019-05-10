Do you want to be a TedX speaker?

TEDX will be held at Bundaberg's Moncrieff theatre in September, but the organisers have yet to officially determine who will be speaking at the internationally recognised forum.

Central Queensland University has secured permission to host the forum at the theatre, and have put together a committee representing organisations such as the Bundaberg Regional Council, Greensill Farming, and Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers.

The university's associate vice-chancellor for Wide Bay Burnett, Luke Sinclair, confirmed one of the committee's main actions will be choosing the speakers.

"Since we put a post on social media we have had lots of people applying that want to speak; entrepreneurs, locals, people outside the region,” he said.

"We are getting applications, but we're not going to divulge any just yet.”

There will be between 10 to 15 live speakers but the condition of hosting the event is that 20 per cent of the time must be of existing TED Talks videos.

Each speaker at Moncrieff would talk for between eight to 15 minutes.

"It is an opportunity to hear people talk about their story,” Mr Sinclair said.

"The flow-on effect is the potential for collaboration.

"Is there potential for people to open their eyes and think in a different way?”

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokeswoman said a economic development officer was representing the council in the committee, but that the event was led by CQ University.

TED's website said that the organisation's topics were shared in more than 100 languages.

"We believe passionately in the power of ideas to change attitudes, lives and ultimately, the world.

"We're building a clearing-house of free knowledge from the world's most inspired thinkers, and a community of curious souls to engage with ideas and each other, both online and TED and TEDx events around the world.”