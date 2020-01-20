Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CAN YOU HELP? Bundaberg police want to speak with these six people.
CAN YOU HELP? Bundaberg police want to speak with these six people.
News

Do you recognise these people?

20th Jan 2020 4:00 PM

BUNDY police have released images of six people they are asking for your help to identify.

Reference: QP2000011342
Reference: QP2000011342

1.Police would like to speak to this person about a stealing offence committed on Barolin St about 10.30am on January 2.

Reference: QP2000011342

Reference:QP2000044203
Reference:QP2000044203

2.Police believe this person may be able to help them with investigations into a stealing offence on Bourbong St about 5.10pm on December 29.

Reference: QP2000044203

Reference: QP1902596181
Reference: QP1902596181

3.Police want to speak with this person about a shoplifting offence on about 3pm on December 29.

Reference: QP1902596181

Reference: QP2000033027
Reference: QP2000033027

4. Police believe this person may be able to help with investigations into a stealing offence on Maryborough St about 11.55am on January 5.

Reference: QP2000033027

Reference: QP1902541654
Reference: QP1902541654

5. Police want to speak to this man about a stealing offence on Maryborough St about 1pm on December 21.

Reference: QP1902541654

Reference: QP1902519118
Reference: QP1902519118
Reference: QP1902519118
Reference: QP1902519118

6. Police believe this man may be able to help them with investigations into a stealing offence on Esplanade, Woodgate ,about 4.45pm on December 18.

Reference: QP1902519118

Anyone with information can phone PoliceLink on 131 444 and quote the relevant reference number.

bundaberg queensland police service
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundy bids farewell to inspector

        premium_icon Bundy bids farewell to inspector

        Crime BUNDABERG will bid farewell to one of its best, as Inspector Pat Swindells makes a move.

        Gidarjil CEO sees benefit of register for Aboriginal people

        premium_icon Gidarjil CEO sees benefit of register for Aboriginal people

        News “It’s time to stand up and be counted, if you’re Aboriginal, and to tell the...

        The silly energy suckers pushing up our power bills

        premium_icon The silly energy suckers pushing up our power bills

        News Simple changes could save Aussies a small fortune

        The bushfire issue that needs addressing now

        premium_icon The bushfire issue that needs addressing now

        News Architect calls for rethink on bushfire resilient homes.