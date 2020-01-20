Do you recognise these people?

CAN YOU HELP? Bundaberg police want to speak with these six people.

BUNDY police have released images of six people they are asking for your help to identify.

Reference: QP2000011342

1.Police would like to speak to this person about a stealing offence committed on Barolin St about 10.30am on January 2.

Reference:QP2000044203

2.Police believe this person may be able to help them with investigations into a stealing offence on Bourbong St about 5.10pm on December 29.

Reference: QP1902596181

3.Police want to speak with this person about a shoplifting offence on about 3pm on December 29.

Reference: QP2000033027

4. Police believe this person may be able to help with investigations into a stealing offence on Maryborough St about 11.55am on January 5.

Reference: QP1902541654

5. Police want to speak to this man about a stealing offence on Maryborough St about 1pm on December 21.

Reference: QP1902519118

6. Police believe this man may be able to help them with investigations into a stealing offence on Esplanade, Woodgate ,about 4.45pm on December 18.

Anyone with information can phone PoliceLink on 131 444 and quote the relevant reference number.