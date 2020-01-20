Do you recognise these people?
BUNDY police have released images of six people they are asking for your help to identify.
1.Police would like to speak to this person about a stealing offence committed on Barolin St about 10.30am on January 2.
Reference: QP2000011342
2.Police believe this person may be able to help them with investigations into a stealing offence on Bourbong St about 5.10pm on December 29.
Reference: QP2000044203
3.Police want to speak with this person about a shoplifting offence on about 3pm on December 29.
Reference: QP1902596181
4. Police believe this person may be able to help with investigations into a stealing offence on Maryborough St about 11.55am on January 5.
Reference: QP2000033027
5. Police want to speak to this man about a stealing offence on Maryborough St about 1pm on December 21.
Reference: QP1902541654
6. Police believe this man may be able to help them with investigations into a stealing offence on Esplanade, Woodgate ,about 4.45pm on December 18.
Reference: QP1902519118
Anyone with information can phone PoliceLink on 131 444 and quote the relevant reference number.