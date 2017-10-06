Do you need to make a claim after Monday's rain event?

MORE than 60 Bundaberg residents have made insurance claims following Monday's rain event with 20 of those claims coming from the suburb of Avenell Heights.

Trees were felled, roofs were ripped off houses and streets were turned into rivers as Bundaberg copped 340mm of rain in a severe downpour on Monday afternoon, which smashed the city's daily record for October.

RACQ spokeswoman Kirsty Clinton she expected more claims to come through in the next few days and encouraged those affected to phone their insurance provider immediately, if they had not done so already.

"We have already completed a number of make-safes in the area and we have our team of loss adjusters on the ground already doing assessments,” she said.

"We have people in the area ready to complete repairs but we are also flying in an additional resource today to make sure we can help everyone as soon as possible.”

Ms Clinton advised those making a claim to take pictures of everything that had been damaged.

"Residents can start the clean-up process before an insurance assessor comes to their property, but don't start any repairs,” she said.

"While cleaning up we especially encourage people to safely dispose of anything, which could be a health and safety hazard like broken glass.”

Ms Clinton said if a home was unsafe to live in, the person may be eligible for emergency accommodation.