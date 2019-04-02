Menu
LOST: Do you know who owns this teddy bear?
Do you know who lost this teddy bear?

Emma Reid
2nd Apr 2019 9:25 AM

CATCHING a glimpse of a fluffy grey bundle on the side of a busy road triggered a Bundaberg man to stop.

Chucking a U-turn the man who preferred not to be named realised it was a well-loved little teddy bear.

He said he "couldn't just drive passed the abandoned little teddy bear laying in the gutter” during the busy morning traffic.

"Someone out there may be missing it,” he said.

"My children had soft snuggle teddies and this little guy could be something special to someone.

"I mean the poor thing was on the road.”

The man found the bear along Elliott Heads Rd about 8am this morning.

If it belongs to you or someone you know phone Emma Reid at the NewsMail on 4153 8513.

