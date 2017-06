Police wish to speak to this man.

POLICE want to speak to a man in relation to a break and enter offence on Princess St and are asking for public assistance.

Senior constable Danielle Loftus said police were investigating the offence which took place on Thursday, June 1 at about 5am.

If you know this person or have any information, phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number QP1700951800.

Police are warning residents not to approach anyone believed to be displayed in these images.