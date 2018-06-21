Do you know these three people?

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods, on Wednesday, May 9 at about 10am.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods, on Wednesday, May 9 at about 10am. Queensland Police

POLICE are hoping the public can help identify three people they want to speak to in relation to two recent, separate offences.

On May 15, two people were spotted on CCTV in a shop on Boundary St, Bundaberg South.

Police believe these two people could help them in investigations into a break and enter offence.

The break and enter happened on May 15 at around 1.30am.

Police advise the public not to approach these people but to call Policelink on 131 444 if they have details.

Crime Stoppers can also be called on 1800 333 000, 24 hours a day.

They can quote reference number QP1800883919.

Separately, police want to speak to a woman captured on CCTV in a shop on Maryborough St.

They're hoping she can help with an investigation into a shoplifting offence on May 9 at around 10am.

