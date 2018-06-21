Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods, on Wednesday, May 9 at about 10am.
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods, on Wednesday, May 9 at about 10am. Queensland Police
Crime

Do you know these three people?

21st Jun 2018 5:36 PM

POLICE are hoping the public can help identify three people they want to speak to in relation to two recent, separate offences.

On May 15, two people were spotted on CCTV in a shop on Boundary St, Bundaberg South.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent break and enter on Tuesday, May 15 at about 1.30am.
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent break and enter on Tuesday, May 15 at about 1.30am. Queensland Police

Police believe these two people could help them in investigations into a break and enter offence.

The break and enter happened on May 15 at around 1.30am.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent break and enter on Tuesday, May 15 at about 1.30am.
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent break and enter on Tuesday, May 15 at about 1.30am. Queensland Police

Police advise the public not to approach these people but to call Policelink on 131 444 if they have details.

Crime Stoppers can also be called on 1800 333 000, 24 hours a day.

They can quote reference number QP1800883919.

Separately, police want to speak to a woman captured on CCTV in a shop on Maryborough St.

They're hoping she can help with an investigation into a shoplifting offence on May 9 at around 10am.

Police advise the public not to approach these people but to call Policelink on 131 444 if they have details.

Crime Stoppers can also be called on 1800 333 000, 24 hours a day.

They can quote reference number QP1800860444.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    BP Air takes on airport's fuel requirements

    premium_icon BP Air takes on airport's fuel requirements

    Business AVIATION fuel at the Bundaberg Regional Airport has a new supplier with BP Air taking over the airport's fuel requirements.

    LETTERS: Time to protect our taxi drivers

    LETTERS: Time to protect our taxi drivers

    Letters to the Editor Send letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

    • 21st Jun 2018 4:31 PM
    Veterans' welfare a priority for MP

    Veterans' welfare a priority for MP

    Politics Mr Bennett headed to Canberra to discuss issues impacting veterans

    Snakes biting in Bundy despite cooler days

    premium_icon Snakes biting in Bundy despite cooler days

    Environment Snakes not hibernating, they're just a little more sleepy

    Local Partners