Do you know these seven people police want to speak to?

DO YOU KNOW THEM: Bundaberg police have released images of four people they wish to speak with.

DO YOU KNOW THEM: Bundaberg police have released images of four people they wish to speak with. Contributed

BUNDABERG police have released images of seven people they wish to speak with relating to a number of crimes committed recently.

A police spokeswoman said officers believed the people may be able to help them with their investigations into recent offences committed in the Bundy region.

It is advised people should not approach anyone they believed was depicted in the images and instead phone Policelink and quote the listed reference number.

1. Maryborough St

The image of the person wearing a black Lonsdale shirt was taken on Maryborough St in Bundaberg Central.

HELP: Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing and fraud which happened on March 23. Contributed

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to help officers with the investigation into a recent stealing and fraud offences which happened about 11am on Saturday, March 23.

Anyone with information can phone Policelink and quote QP1900583134.

2. Woongarra St

This man pictured with a green shopping basket may be able help police with the investigation into a recent shop steal and unlawfully take away of goods which happened on Monday, March 11 about 4.05pm.

CAN YOU HELP: Police believe the man pictured may be able to help officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal. Contributed

If you have any information phone Policelink and quote the reference number QP1900501268

3. Stealing offence

The man pictured wearing a large coat and carrying a bag may be able to help police with a stealing offence.

CAN YOU HELP: Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal. Contributed

Police believe the man pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods.

The theft happened on Saturday, March 9 at 10.34am.

If you can help police quote reference number QP1900480168.

4. Steal from car

This person wearing a Holden jumper photographed at Chancellor Dr, Avenell Heights, may be able to help police with the investigation into a recent steal from vehicle which occurred on Friday, February 8 about 5am.

CAN YOU HELP: Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to help with the investigation into a recent steal from a vehicle. Contributed

If you have any information about this investigation and quote reference QP1900269437.

5 and 6. Electra St

Police believe the people pictured in this images 6 and 7 may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent steal from vehicle which took place on Monday, February 11 about 3:48am.

CAN YOU HELP: Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent steal from vehicle which occurred on Monday, February 11 about 3:48am. Contributed

Police reference number QP1900290614.

CAN YOU HELP: Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Steal from vehicle which occurred on Monday February 11. Contributed

7. Quay St

Police believe the man pictured in this image may be able to help officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which happened on Tuesday, April 9 about 12.50pm.

CAN YOU HELP: Police believe the man pictured in this image may be able to help officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal. Contributed

The reference number for this information is QP1900701925.

Policelink: Any one with information about any of the people pictured can phone Policelink on 131 1444.