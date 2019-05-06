Do you know these five people cops want to talk to?
BUNDABERG Police have released images of five people they wish to speak to in regards to a number of crimes around the region.
1. (Pictured above as main image) Pharlap Parade
Police believe this man may be able to assist officers investigating into a break and enter at Pharlap Parade, Branyan, about 3pm on Sunday, April 14.
Reference: QP1900739415.
2. Burnett St
Police would like to speak to this man who may be able to help with their investigation into a bicycle theft on Burnett St, Bundaberg South, about 1.15pm on Monday, April 15. Reference: QP1900743285.
3. Burnett St
Police would like to speak to this man who may be able to help with investigations into a bicycle theft on Burnett St, Bundaberg South, about 1.15pm on Monday, April 15.
Reference: QP1900743285.
4. Barolin St
Police believe this woman may be able to help officers investigating a stealing offence on Barolin St, Bundaberg South, about 2pm on Saturday, April 6.
Reference: QP1900682268.
5. Quay St
Police believe this man may be able to help officers with their investigations into shop stealing offence on Quay St, Bundaberg, about 12.50pm on Tuesday, April 9.
Reference: QP1900701925.