Do you know these five people cops want to talk to?

CAN YOU ASSIST? Police believe this man may be able to assist officers investigating into a break and enter at Pharlap Parade, Branyan, about 3pm on Sunday, April 14. Reference: QP1900739415. QPS

BUNDABERG Police have released images of five people they wish to speak to in regards to a number of crimes around the region.

1. (Pictured above as main image) Pharlap Parade

Police believe this man may be able to assist officers investigating into a break and enter at Pharlap Parade, Branyan, about 3pm on Sunday, April 14.

A man seen on Burnett St, Bundaberg South on April 15.. QPS

2. Burnett St

Police would like to speak to this man who may be able to help with their investigation into a bicycle theft on Burnett St, Bundaberg South, about 1.15pm on Monday, April 15. Reference: QP1900743285.

A man who was on Burnett St, Bundaberg South, on April 15. QPS

3. Burnett St

The woman who was on Barolin St, Bundaberg South on April 6.. QPS

4. Barolin St

Police believe this woman may be able to help officers investigating a stealing offence on Barolin St, Bundaberg South, about 2pm on Saturday, April 6.

Reference: QP1900682268.

This man was seen on Quay St, Bundaberg, on April 9. QPS

5. Quay St

Police believe this man may be able to help officers with their investigations into shop stealing offence on Quay St, Bundaberg, about 12.50pm on Tuesday, April 9.

Reference: QP1900701925.