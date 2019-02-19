DO YOU KNOW THEM: 10 people police want to speak to in Bundy

LOOK FAMILIAR? Bundaberg police would like to speak with 10 people pictured who may be able to help with their inquiries.

BUNDABERG police is calling on the community to help identify 10 people who may be able to help solve a number of local crimes.

A spokesman warned members of the public not to approach anyone they believed was depicted in the photos and urged them instead to contact police.

1. SHOPLIFTING

CAN YOU HELP? A man wearing a shirt with "custom” written across the front may be able to help police with a shop stealing offence on Johanna Boulevard, Bundaberg. My Police

DO YOU know this man pictured wearing a shirt with the word "custom” written across the front?

He may be able to help police with inquiries into a shop stealing offence on Johanna Boulevard, Bundaberg.

The unlawful taking goods happened before Australia Day on Thursday, January 24, about 11.15am.

Police reference number: QP1900208474

2. STEALING FROM CAR

CAN YOU HELP? Police would like to speak with anyone who may know the identity of this bare-chested man. My Police

POLICE would like to speak with anyone who may know the identity of this bare-chested man.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to help officers with the investigation into a recent stealing from a vehicle offence that happened on Sunday, February 10, about 5pm.

The crime happened at Miller St, Bargara.

Police reference number: QP1900287773

3. THEFT

CAN YOU HELP? A woman holding a yellow box may be able to help police with their inquiries. My Police

A woman pictured holding a yellow box may be able to help police with an investigation into an unlawfully taking away goods offence.

The theft happened about 1.50pm on January 18 at a Takalvan St business.

Police reference number: QP1900131106

4. UNLAWFULLY TAKING GOODS

CAN YOU HELP? This man may be able to help police with an offence on Targo St, Bundaberg. My Police

WHITE shorts, white hat and white shoes: the man pictured be able to help police with unlawfully taking away of goods offence that happened on Targo St, Bundaberg.

The theft took place on Monday, January 21, about 1pm.

Police reference number: QP1802392100

5. SHOP STEALING

CAN YOU HELP? A woman in a purple shirt may be able to help officers with investigations into a shoplifting offence. My Police

A WOMAN in a purple shirt may be able to help police officers with the investigation into a recent shop stealing offence.

It happened on Monday, January 21, about 1pm on Bourbong St.

Police reference number: QP1900149192

6. SHOPLIFTING

CAN YOU HELP? A woman police want to speak to about a shoplifting offence on Targo St, Bundaberg. My Police

A WOMAN carrying a handful of bags may be able to help Bundaberg police with investigations into a shoplifting offence on Targo St, Bundaberg.

The theft took place on Monday, January 21, about 12.15pm.

Police reference number: QP1900144120

7. ASSAULT

CAN YOU HELP? Police believe the man pictured in this image may be able to help officers with the investigation into a assault. My Police

POLICE believe the man depicted may be able to help officers with investigations into an assault that happened about 11.45pm on Friday, November 16.

The assault took place on Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Police reference number: QP1802164684

8. SHOP THEFT

CAN YOU HELP? Police believe the man in an Adidas shirt may be able to help with a shoplifting investigation. My Police

BUNDABERG police believe the man pictured wearing an Adidas shirt may be able to help officers with their investigation into a shop stealing offence that happened just before Christmas.

The theft took place about 9am on Friday, December 21, on Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Police reference number: QP1802392100

9. INFORMATION NEEDED

CAN YOU HELP? The woman in this picture may be able to help Bundaberg police. My Police

DO YOU know the woman in this picture?

She may be able to help Bundaberg police officers with inquiries into a shoplifting offence in November.

The theft took place on November 27 about 10.50am at a business on Takalvan St, Avoca.

Police reference number: QP1802225984

10. TAKE AWAY GOODS

CAN YOU HELP? Officers believe this man with red cap may be able to help with investigations into an offence committed at a Bourbong St business. My Police

Police believe a man pictured wearing a red cap may be able to help officers with inquiries into a shoplifting offence at a Bourbong St business.

The theft took place about 9.15am on Wednesday, November 28.

Police reference number: QP1802226655