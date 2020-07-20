Do you know an aged care worker who deserves recognition?

If you know an aged care worker who deserves thanks, now is the time to give it.

If you know an aged care worker who deserves thanks, now is the time to give it.

THE nation’s representative aged care organisations are calling on all Australians to acknowledge and thank our vital aged care workers on Aged Care Employee Day on August 7.

Aged & Community Services Australia, the Aged Care Guild, Anglicare Australia, Baptist Care Australia, Catholic Health Australia, UnitingCare Australia and Leading Age Services Australia have united to get behind the cause.

Around the country, 360,000 aged care workers and volunteers devote themselves every day to the care and wellbeing of the most vulnerable members of our community.

An increasing number of people are able to pursue their passion to age well in their own homes because of dedicated home care workers.

Others are given the chance to live their lives in a nurturing community with the level of support they need, either in retirement villages or residential aged care.

Commonwealth Minister for Health Greg Hunt has said the nation owes a debt of gratitude to aged care staff for their dedication and courage, especially during this challenging time.

A simple thank you will do.

On Friday, August 7 and in the lead-up, Australians are being asked to say #ThanksforCaring.

The best way is to go to the website https://agedcareday.com.au.

Through the site, you can send an aged care superhero a personal message, print a #ThanksforCaring card for someone special, or upload a photo of someone who has helped your loved one.

There is a host of ideas and resources for aged care organisations, too, about how they can promote and celebrate this national day to honour and thank those who care.

All Australians are being asked to support the campaign with the hashtags #ThanksforCaring and #ACED2020.