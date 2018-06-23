Do you have what it takes to be Bundy's chili master?

HOT HOT HOT: David Kett is warming up for this year's chilli eating competition as part of Winterfeast. It will be held at Riverfeast on July 6.

HOT HOT HOT: David Kett is warming up for this year's chilli eating competition as part of Winterfeast. It will be held at Riverfeast on July 6. Benjiman Turnbull

FOR chili lovers it will be like eating an apple but, for others it may feel like torture and something best to be avoided.

We are talking about the annual chili eating competition, which is part of this year's WinterFeast.

Things will definitely be heating up for the three-round competition which will see 20 contestants drop like hot jalapeno peppers, or something more sinister - the the reaper chilli.

The Bundy Burger Company is running this year's event and is looking for those who are not faint-hearted to enter.

Owners Chris Wynne and David Kett said they weren't looking to make the food inedible but it was going to be hot, hot, hot.

"We don't want to make you not want to eat it again," Mr Wynne said.

"That's why it's for the chili lovers.

"The people who eat chilies, eat them like they eat apples."

Mr Wynne said this year's competition was different from previous years with three rounds to determine the final chili champion.

He said it would be the final round where the true chili lovers would shine, or perhaps give in to the heat.

"It will be one of our original burgers with chips," Mr Wynne said. "The chips are going to be the hot thing at the end.

"It will have our reaper chili sauce - people follow us for that sauce. "But, I can't even eat it, it's too hot and makes my eyes water."

There is no cost to enter the competition which will be held at the Chili and Lime Fiesta at RiverFeast.

Mr Wynne hopes the competition will draw a large crowd with families and friends cheering on the competitors as they take on what some fear.

It won't only be the chili eating comp that will get hot and spicy. Food stalls will be using Bundy's iconic produce to create original dishes from around the world, inspired by the zesty flavours of chili and lime.

A great range of speciality dishes will be on offer, from the savoury flavours of gourmet burgers through to mouth-watering desserts.

It will be free entry to the Winterfeast event which will be held on July 6 from 4pm at RiverFeast.

To enter the chili eating competition, email your details to: info@thebundyburgercompany.com.au.