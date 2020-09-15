Do you have information about this mystery car?

Do you have information that could help police find the original or previous owners of this 1970s Kingswood? Photo: Contributed.

DETECTIVES from the Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are investigating a matter involving a 1970 Holden HG Kingswood sedan.

The vehicle is believed to have been transported to a business on Lester Street, Bundaberg in July 2020.

This 1970 Holden HG Kingswood was last registered in 2008.

Police are seeking assistance from members of the public to identify the rightful owner of the vehicle.

If you recognise this vehicle or think you know the original/previous owners, please contact police and quote the reference QP2001853921.

If you have information that could help, you can contact Policelink and provide information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day or calling 131 444.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by visiting crimestoppersqld.com.au or calling 1800 333 000.