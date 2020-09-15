Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Do you have information that could help police find the original or previous owners of this 1970s Kingswood? Photo: Contributed.
Do you have information that could help police find the original or previous owners of this 1970s Kingswood? Photo: Contributed.
News

Do you have information about this mystery car?

Geordi Offord
15th Sep 2020 12:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DETECTIVES from the Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are investigating a matter involving a 1970 Holden HG Kingswood sedan.

The vehicle is believed to have been transported to a business on Lester Street, Bundaberg in July 2020.

 

This 1970 Holden HG Kingswood was last registered in 2008.
This 1970 Holden HG Kingswood was last registered in 2008.

 

It was last registered in 2008.

Police are seeking assistance from members of the public to identify the rightful owner of the vehicle.

If you recognise this vehicle or think you know the original/previous owners, please contact police and quote the reference QP2001853921.

 

It is believed the car was transported to a Lester St business in July this year.
It is believed the car was transported to a Lester St business in July this year.

 

If you have information that could help, you can contact Policelink and provide information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day or calling 131 444.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by visiting crimestoppersqld.com.au or calling 1800 333 000.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

bundaberg cib bundaberg police bunpolice qps bundaberg
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man in serious condition after Avoca crash

        Premium Content Man in serious condition after Avoca crash

        News Paramedics were called to the scene at 10.23am.

        • 15th Sep 2020 11:45 AM
        Cops hope these two men can help with stealing investigation

        Premium Content Cops hope these two men can help with stealing investigation

        News BUNDABERG police are hoping the public can help identify these two men who they...

        CAR CRIMS: Thieves steal vehicle, take plates from another

        Premium Content CAR CRIMS: Thieves steal vehicle, take plates from another

        News FIRST, a car was stolen from a Bundaberg street. Then, licence plates went missing...

        Why illegal fishers on the reef are about to get caught

        Premium Content Why illegal fishers on the reef are about to get caught

        News ILLEGAL recreational fishing is on the up, so patrols will be too. This is what you...