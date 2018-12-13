Do you find the name of this Bundy burger offensive?

GENDERED marketing - it's not a new concept.

Toy and department store aisles across the world have been lined neatly into pink and blue rows since at least the '50s.

But what about food marketed to one gender?

Scrolling through Facebook not long ago, I came across just that.

A video of a young, pretty blonde woman smiling at the camera, who was sharing her review of the Lady Burger from At James's Place.

To be fair, it did look delicious - but as a journalist who asks questions for a living and as a woman of the 21st century, it got me thinking why the burger was named and marketed specifically towards women.

It even sparked a discussion in the newsroom which had staff split almost 50/50 on whether the name was "just a name", or if it offended them.

So I set out to find the meaning behind the Lady Burger for myself.

The Lady Burger from James's. Brian Cassidy

James Lee, owner of At James's Place said the idea came to him after listening to women customers say the other burgers were too big to finish.

And so the Lady Burger was born.

A smaller version of the menu's staple James Burger, Mr Lee said it was designed to both "respect" and "cater to women".

"Customers ask for it specifically because it is smaller than the bigger burgers," Mr Lee said.

Mr Lee said his rationale behind the name was not to offend, and likened the Lady Burger to the menu's Korean burger and American burger.

"If we made the American burger, do we have to make an Aussie burger too?

"We never thought that it had ever offended anyone - and the video we put online was to promote it to the customers, with one customer saying what they really thought about the burger," he said.

I can acknowledge creating something unique that becomes a talking point is clever marketing, and Mr Lee said despite the name it hadn't stopped some men from ordering the dish.

He said nobody had batted an eyelash at the name in the almost two years it had featured on the menu.

As Bundy's burger fiends vote with their feet, the proof of whether the customers think the name has a place in today's society is surely in the brioche bun.

What do you think?

