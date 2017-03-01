Do we need to ward off sharks?

TO PREVENT shark attacks at popular swimming spots, Surf Life Saving Queensland has suggested drumlines be placed outside river mouths throughout the state.

In a submission to a Senate inquiry into shark mitigation and deterrents, SLSQ chief operating officer George Hill called for the addition of more shark buoys along the coast, in particular near river mouths where bull sharks lurk.

"While rare, shark attacks in Queensland waters are a legitimate concern, and one which SLSQ remains committed to addressing in order to help deliver safer beaches to all Queenslanders," he wrote.

Mr Hill told the inquiry the current shark protection program was working well but, to improve it, drumlines could be deployed at rivers.

But SLSQ Wide Bay regional manager Craig Holden said while drumlines worked in other areas the approach was not needed in local river mouths.

"We only have the two major rivers being the Burnett River and the Elliott River," he said.

"The Burnett River does not have a beach located at its mouth, although Oaks Beach is not too far away but already has drumline.

"The Elliott River is slightly different in that it is extremely popular, but also very tidal, so drumlines would not be able to placed directly in the mouth anyway due to the logistics and the fact that there is no water at low tide."

Mr Holden said SLSQ supported the shark control program currently in place.

"We would be happy to discuss any possible extra locations for drumlines to be put in place should the need arise, the justification be warranted and/or funding be available in order to enhance the safety of beach-goers."

Local spear fisherman Isaac Schipper had a close encounter with a bull shark recently.

My bull shark encounter

BUNDY man Isaac Schipper started spear fishing two years ago.

Just last week he received the fright of his life - coming within inches of a 3m bull shark just off the coast of Innes Park.

Today he recounts what happened.

"LAST Tuesday started out as an ordinary day with nothing out of the ordinary - I was in the water for a casual afternoon spearfish with my mate.

The ocean was clear and the fish swam by in abundance. Conditions were perfect for catching a few big ones.

We were about 50m from the shore and, after spotting a good venus tuskfish, I dove down to make the catch.

I started to make my way to the surface while pulling in the fish and that's when I saw the dark shadow coming up from underneath.

It was a 3m bull shark trying to get its jaws into the fish I had just shot.

Immediately my heart started to race.

I dropped the spear shaft that was still connected to the fish and grabbed the spear gun handle to attempt to poke the shark away.

As I jolted backwards in shock of seeing the massive creature up close, it too became surprised at my sudden movements.

As quick as it came out of the blue, it was gone.

I retreated to the shallows to calm down, heart still pumping.

The moment was completely exhilarating and it won't stop me from getting back in the water again."

Isaac Schipper has swam with many sea creatures, and now he can add bull shark to his list.

Shark stats