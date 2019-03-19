Do violent video games need addressing?

Who will win? Competition of guys playing car race. Excited friends are playing games indoors at home, sitting on cozy beige sofa and enjoying themselves. They have great and fun time

IN THE WAKE of last Fridays tragic events in Christchurch, many have sought to find answers as to what, in the human psyche, allowed such an atrocity to occur.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry took to Facebook over the weekend to questioned whether violent video games may have led the Australian gunman down his path of destruction.

In her post, Ms Landry said violent video games may be negatively affecting the Australian youth and called for more regulation.

"I have been concerned for awhile now about the effects of violent computer games on the minds of people playing them,particularly our youth," she said.

"When we read headlines like 'Gunman Loved Violent Games' it makes you think of how much these games may have influenced the massacre in New Zealand.

"Do the people playing these games lose touch with reality?

"I believe we should have a major overhaul on these violent 'games'."

In a press conference yesterday, Ms Landry said that in her capacity as assistant minister for children and families, she had seen first hands how video games are affecting children.

"I have a lot to do with organisations involving children and I do have concerns about what affects these games have on the minds of young people," she said

"I'm not saying that it affects everyone, some people can put reality and real life into perspective.

"We saw that this terrorist who killed 50 people in New Zealand was obsessed with video games"

"These games, people die in them all of the time and then come back to life, and I also have concerns what this is doing with young ones and the suicide rate as well,"

"My heart goes out for those in New Zealand, for the families and friends that were effected."

Professor Daniel Johnson from Queensland University of Technology, who specialises in computer-human interactions was confident that there was no link between violent video games and argued to the contrary.

"We have seen a steady rise of video game popularity and a steady decline in violent crime," he said.

"As much as 90 per cent of young people play some sort of violent video game and if there was a direct correlation, we would see an increase in violent crime - which hasn't happened."