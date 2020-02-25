Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHARGED: David Weribone appeared in St George Court last week.
CHARGED: David Weribone appeared in St George Court last week.
News

‘Do not descend into drug use again or you will be locked up’

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
25th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ST George man has been warned he will be spend time behind bars if he descends into drug use again.

David Matthew Weribone fronted St George Magistrates Court on February 18 facing a charge of failing to properly dispose of a needle and syringe.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court at 7pm on January 9, police conducted a search of a residence and found a single use syringe in Weribone’s bedroom.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Legal Service solicitor Michael Corbin told the court Weribone had been frank and open with police during the search.

“Only a utensil was found in the search, not drugs,” he said.
Weribone pleaded guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said Weribone was someone who could not afford to keep dabbling in drugs.

“This offence falls just outside your parole period. Do not descend into drug use again or you will be locked up,” she said.

Weribone was convicted and fined $600.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Candidate cash flow: Bundaberg gift disclosures for election

        premium_icon Candidate cash flow: Bundaberg gift disclosures for election

        Council News A BREAKDOWN on the gift disclosures to Bundaberg’s political candidates.

        Vessel weighing 39,000 tonnes berths at Port of Bundaberg

        premium_icon Vessel weighing 39,000 tonnes berths at Port of Bundaberg

        News One of the largest vessels to visit the region

        Leading business offers dog walks and training

        premium_icon Leading business offers dog walks and training

        News A new business aims to make leaving your dog at home a little easier