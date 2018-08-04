Do it for the Old Devils

GLORY DAYS: The winning Isis Devils 1993 side from the Northern Districts Rugby League. Some of them will be back at the club this weekend to see the current team run around in the Bundaberg Rugby League.

LEAGUE: Former Isis captain Ken Thompson wants nothing more than for the current day Devils to win a premiership of their own.

This season marks the 25th and 30th anniversaries since the club won its last two premierships in seniors.

The Devils, before moving to the Bundaberg Rugby League in the middle of the 90s, won the Northern Districts Rugby League in 1988 and 1993.

The club today will celebrate those milestones by holding an Old Boys reunion as Isis host its final home game today in the Bundaberg Rugby League.

The current day Isis Devils will take on Wests at 6.30pm in A-grade with Maryborough Brothers facing Hervey Bay in a battle for the wooden spoon at 4.45pm.

"Any old players from other teams and ours can get down to Childers for a good day out,” Thompson said.

"Isis might be down on troops but it should be a good contest between them and Wests.”

The club can finish third with a win over Wests but would fall to fourth if they lose.

The contest winner would get two cracks at the A-grade premiership if they finish in third with a major semi final match against The Waves.

Thompson recalls great memories of when the side won in 1988 and now hopes the current team can do the same.

"We went through undefeated and won the premiership in a very strong competition,” he said

"The whole town got behind it and shops put stuff in windows to support the team.

"Since we've been in the BRL we've won one reserve grade title and made the grand final a couple of years ago.

"It would be a big effort for the boys if they can make this year's decider.”

Thompson said finishing third in the A-grade regular season and potentially winning the reserves, with a win today, would be great for the club after its recent troubles.

The day starts at 12.20pm with the Isis women's team playing The Waves.