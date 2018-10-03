Menu
CHOICE IS YOURS: David Mathew Wilson, 32, chose a suspended sentence over probation.
CHOICE IS YOURS: David Mathew Wilson, 32, chose a suspended sentence over probation.
Crime

DNA left behind during theft leads police to their man

Mikayla Haupt
by
3rd Oct 2018 5:00 AM
HOW many light bulbs does it take to land David Mathew Wilson in court?

Six, Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard yesterday.

Wilson, 32, pleaded guilty to stealing, wilful damage and two counts of failing to appear in accordance with an undertaking as he appeared before Magistrate Belinda Merrin.

Detailing the circumstances that lead to Wilson's arrest, police prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said it wasn't hard for police to find the tail lights bulb thief, as a DNA test of blood left in the light casing "matched the defendant's”.

"An unknown person attended, smashed the rear lights and stole six globes off each vehicle, the victim complaint said the six globes were valued at $100,” he said.

"The woman stated that there was blood in the light casing ... police attended and did a DNA swab which matched the defendant - he was arrested and charged with those offences.”

Sen Const Blunt also detailed another of Wilson's crimes committed in August, that saw him take a bike from Brisbane, bring it back to Bundaberg and pawn it for $50.

In his client's defence, lawyer Nick Larter said Wilson had been diagnosed with depression and had been in contact with community care organisation Bridges to address drug and alcohol issues.

Before imposing a sentence, Ms Merrin explained the conditions of probation and how it differed from a suspended sentence.

Weighing up his options, Wilson spoke from the dock and asked for a suspended sentence because he feared he'd fail probation.

In granting his request, Ms Merrin handed down a suspended sentence, before Wilson had a change of heart because he temporarily thought he would be locked up.

But Ms Merrin assured him he would walk free with concurrent jail terms wholly suspended for an operational period of eight months.

Bundaberg News Mail

