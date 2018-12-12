Aussie DJ backs pill testing at music festivals

One of Australia's top DJs has given her full support to pill testing at music festivals and raves, saying that we need to be "realistic and smart" about handling the dangerous drug culture.

In comments sure to stoke controversy on the divisive issue, DJ Tigerlily - aka Dara Hayes - called out Australia for having a "nanny state policy" when it comes to drugs, recommending education and support as the correct way to deal with the situation.

Aussie DJ Tigerlily believes pill testing is the smartest way to handle drugs at music festivals. Picture: Tim Hunter

Her comments come after 19-year-old Callum Brosnan died from an overdose at the Knockout Games of Destiny music festival in Homebush at the weekend - the third drug-related death at a music festival in as many months.

"I'm totally pro pill testing, I think it's a really great idea. They've seen so many amazing results in places like Europe where they've been doing it for 25 years. I think we definitely have a nanny state policy here in regards to drugs and things like pill testing," Hayes said.

Callum Brosnan, 19, died over the weekend from a suspected drug overdose at a music festival over the weekend. Picture: Facebook

He collapsed at the train station where he was treated by paramedics but later died in hospital. Picture: 7 News

"I think we need to be realistic and smart about it (drug taking) … but there's always kids who are going to do drugs and drink too much, so I think it's really important to provide them with access to things like pill testing and education and support if they are going to take the risk."

The popular 26-year-old, who has been a permanent fixture in the dance music industry for almost a decade, admits drugs and ­alcohol come with the territory.

"People are going to do them (drugs) whether they are legal or illegal, whether they have access to the clubs, whether the festivals are cancelled or whether they continue to go ahead - people are going to take drugs."

She is set to perform at the Sydney Sevens event early next year. Picture: Tim Hunter

Confessing she used to "do a bit of partying back in the day," Hayes also said that it was difficult working in an industry where drugs and alcohol are relied upon.

"I haven't done anything for five or six years now and I'm really pro no-drugs, but it's also difficult for me working in an industry where there are drugs and a reliance on drugs and alcohol to have a good time."

The Daily Telegraph spoke to Hayes in the lead-up to her performance at the Sydney Sevens, to be played early next year.