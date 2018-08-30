Menu
A DJ was punched during a warehouse party on the Gold Coast.
Crime

Man punched DJ for being ‘ridiculed’

by Lea Emery
30th Aug 2018 5:43 AM
A GOLD Coast man who punched a DJ at a warehouse party because he was being â€œridiculedâ€? has walked away from court with a $1500 fine.

Joshua Dean Pukallus was also ordered to pay $1000 in compensation to his victim.

Pukallus, 22, pleaded guilty in Southport Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Police prosecutor Constable Lewis Butterfield said the victim was on the dancefloor at a warehouse party in Burleigh about 10.30pm on January 27 this year.

Const. Butterfield said Pukallus then punched the man leaving him with a bleeding nose for half an hour.

Defence lawyer Evan Cooper, of Cooper Maloy Legal, said Pukallus did not have much memory of the incident.

He said Pukallus said the victim had ridiculed him but did not remember what words were used.

Magistrate Brian Kucks ordered no conviction be recorded.

