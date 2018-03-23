DJ carving up Bundy dancefloor

CLUBHOUSE EVENTS: DJ Tori Pepper is performing at The Club Hotel this Friday night.

CLUBHOUSE EVENTS: DJ Tori Pepper is performing at The Club Hotel this Friday night. Contributed

SHE may only be in her early 20s but DJ Tori Pepper is already taking the music scene by storm.

Hailing from the Central Coast, NSW, and having only been DJing for two years, Pepper has already built up a loyal fan base who have followed her to performances from Mountain Sounds Festival to Groovin' The Moo this year- and now she is set to grace the Bundaberg nightlife scene for one event only.

Pepper will be on stage at The Club Hotel on tonight and said she was looking forward to putting on a great show for the region.

"I am so excited,” she said.

"I never thought I would get to Bundaberg but because of my job I have been able to travel to such great places.”

EVENT: DJ Tori Pepper is performing at The Club Hotel this Friday night. Contribuited

Pepper has supported some of the heavy weights in the DJ world including the likes of Kayzo, Dillon Francis, Party Thieves and Ganz.

Her first original production "Nightmares” saw her gain rotation on Triple J Unearthed within just one week of being live.

With her sights set firmly on international waters, festivals and music production, the lively DJ is definitely one to keep your radar on.

Check her out at The Club Hotel tonight from 9pm.

Tickets cost $10.

This is an 18+ event.