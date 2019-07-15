Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Dumb thing DJ did after being on the run for three years

JASMINE BURKE
by
15th Jul 2019 2:00 PM | Updated: 5:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU'RE on the run from police and want to stay hidden, don't post your whereabouts on social media.

Nimbin Police have arrested a man they allege has been on the run for three years after a Facebook post revealed his location.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable, David Henderson, said police will allege they have been looking for a 34-year-old man with outstanding warrants for more than three years.

"Last week the 34-year-old advertised on Facebook that he would be performing as a DJ at a Dunoon party.

"Police were advised of the Facebook post.

"They attended and located the man, who was also in possession of 16 grams of cannabis.

"He was placed under arrest and had the two warrants executed."

He will face Lismore Local Court today on the warrants and drug matter.

cannabis bust editors picks nimbin northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    BUSTED: One in six fishers are doing the wrong thing

    premium_icon BUSTED: One in six fishers are doing the wrong thing

    Fishing QUEENSLAND Boating and Fisheries Patrol officers have found one in six fishers were doing the wrong thing.

    Drink driver counts cost of kind act for stranger

    premium_icon Drink driver counts cost of kind act for stranger

    Crime A 20-year-old man has faced court after drink driving.

    Records scanned as cemetery upgraded

    premium_icon Records scanned as cemetery upgraded

    Community Staff come across familiar names in the records