DIY disasters as Bundy homeowers lose out

THINKING of renovating your kitchen, bathroom or even adding a fresh coat of paint to improve your home? You aren't the only one.

People across Bundaberg are looking to add value to their investment properties by making much needed additions to the interior and exterior of their house.

But the rush and excitement to add that deck, remove that wall or build that extension you have been dreaming about may lead to long-term issues - especially for first-time renovators who aren't aware of the dangers of hiring a dodgy contractor.

The October Herron Todd White report showed Bundaberg to have a "large portion of older suburbs ripe for renovation works, with many owner-occupiers having a 'give it a go' attitude” to renovations.

"Whilst this sweat equity may provide some capital gain, it comes at the risk of poor workmanship, which can put potential buyers off,” the report reads.

One local builder says home owners shouldn't rush into renovation projects - and to keep an eye out for dodgy contractors that are after a quick buck.

Bundaberg Constructions director Nelson Plowman said people new to the renovation game should look out for warning signs when looking for a contractor.

"The problem is that a lot of the people don't know the right questions to ask tradies,” Mr Plowman said.

"If the contractor is pushing to do cash jobs or works outside of a contract, or if they're unwilling to go with the QBCC contract, its a good indicator to not work with them.

Mr Plowman said if home owners couldn't have a "plain and simple” talk with a builder - and end up feeling more confused when the conversation ends than when it began - they should reconsider their options.

"If the person they talk to is giving the sales pitch, steer clear. If they can't get answers, don't contract that person. And if they ever say 'she'll be right mate' - don't hire them, or you're in trouble,” he said.

"Be very careful on some websites as well, that's where you could find a lot of fly-by-nighters hiding behind dodgy sites.

He said some people are in such a rush to renovate they don't think about the long-reaching effects of shoddy workmanship to their home - which could lead to structural damage and even water damage.

"90 per cent of the time it all boils down to money, and health ... The biggest thing I see is 'I need to sell my house and fix it fast' which is code for 'do the quickest, dodgiest job for cheap'.”

It's not all doom and gloom for renovators, with Mr Plowman saying simply asking the recommendations of friends and family can help with finding a reliable builder.

"Word of mouth can help. Also, ask the builder for recommendations from past clients, or ask to contact those clients and ask how their experience went,” he said.

"For builders, its more important to have good name here in Bundaberg than big metropolitan areas - you can't get away with it (bad work) here.

"My advice is to be a lot more careful and if people want to flip homes, ask a lot of questions and choose easy homes to renovate first that only need a little bit of work done it it; a new bath, kitchen or a coat of paint, no strucural modifications, at least for the first couple of homes.”