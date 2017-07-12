DIY at library with new technology

SELF-SERVE: The new scanners at Bundaberg Library.

IF YOU thought self-serve checkouts were exclusive to supermarkets, think again.

Radio frequency identification terminals were installed at Bundaberg Library during a recent closure and are now in full operation.

The successful launch of the machines at the library means book-lovers can now return their loaned items and issue new items, and renew loans, with greater convenience.

Previously in busy periods at the library, bottlenecks and queues caused delays.

Staff are now freed up to deliver greater service to library patrons and are always on hand to help should people need it.

Bundaberg Library is open from 9.30am-6pm Monday to Thursday.