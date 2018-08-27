Menu
COOKING UP A STORM: Young chef Radhika Bhardwaj also teaches her fellow Year 6 Fairholme College students about cooking.
Food & Entertainment

Diwali record attempt beckons young chef

31st Oct 2018 3:45 PM

THIS weekend's Diwali festival will see thousands descend on Toowoomba's Civic Square, but spare a thought for 12-year old Radhika Bhardwaj.

Radhika, one of the event's caterers, is attempting to break a Guiness World Record by becoming the youngest person to cook for about 1200 people.

The talented young chef will spend three hours today over a hot stove, stirring, chopping and seasoning a number of dishes in preparation for this weekend's festivities.

Radhapriya Bhardwaj teaches her fellow Year 6 Fairholme College students about cooking.
"She was happy when we decided to organise an event but we had to put a number to what we wanted to do," her father Sid Bhardwaj said.

"She said 'dad can we cook for 1200 people' and I looked at my wife and said 'sure why not'.

"Every weekend there are about 50 to 60 people in my house and she has been cooking for them since she was six or seven."

Mr Bhardwaj said the cooking preparations will be recorded and witnessed by three people, though he said Guiness says it takes about 15 weeks to determine if there has been a new record.

"It will take three to four hours minimum, we have big pots but she needs help to stir," he said.

